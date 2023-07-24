8 good minutes with U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, GOP Congressman from the 1st District

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad was in Cannon Falls Friday, July 21, touring Gemstar Manufacturing, a maker of hard cases and machine components for military and agriculture purposes.

After the tour, the Republican congressman took questions on range of topics, from war in Ukraine to the prospect of former President Donald Trump receiving the GOP nomination for president and the Hunter Biden corruption investigation to Finstad's efforts seeking answers to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

You recently sent out a press release seeking answers and further investigation into Feeding Our Future. What was your purpose behind the statement?

It’s very simple. We’re in the process of authorizing a Farm Bill. Eighty-four percent of the Farm Bill is a nutrition title — the committee I subchair on the Ag Committee. Over the next 10 years, there will be $1.2 trillion spent on nutrition programs. The Feeding Our Future program came through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, through federal taxpayer dollars, given to the states, administered by the states. No one followed A to B in that process, and fraud was allowed to happen. And we still don’t have a good accounting for what the heck happened. So a lot of the nutrition programs involve waivers and they let the states kind of make their own rules with the nutrition spending. So all I’m saying is, ‘Hey, listen, if we’re going to do a $1.2 trillion moving forward, let’s make sure the money is getting to where we want it to go.”

Have you endorsed a GOP candidate for president yet?

ADVERTISEMENT

No.

If Trump were the nominee, would you support him? I ask this because he’s been found liable for sexual assault. He’s been charged with more than 30 different crimes related to the mishandling of sensitive and classified documents. And he might get charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. This would be a lot of baggage for a candidate. If he were the nominee, would you support him?

I’m not going to answer a question, if he were, if he wasn’t. I will just say this: That the candidate (field) is still expanding. I just got an email the other day that Will Hurd (a former GOP congressman from Texas) is getting into the race. So at this moment, we still see new people entering the race. And I think at the end of the day, the conversation that we should have is, what will the next 30 years of our country look like? What are we doing to help the next generation succeed? So that’s what I’m looking for from all of these candidates, as they put their names out there, whether it’s Trump or Hurd or DeSantis or Joe Biden. That’s what the conversation should be. And I think that’s what the American public wants to hear.

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad visits Gemstar Manufacturing, which makes military-grade protective hard cases, on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cannon Falls. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

I wanted to ask you about Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son. Republicans are investigating him in Congress, focusing on whether President Biden was corrupt and allowed his position to be used in a manner that benefited his son but also helped the president. Has that case been made? Is that something that should continue to be pursued?

I think it should be followed, whether it's a Republican or Democrat. If there's accusations of that kind of corruption, we should look into it. That's not a partisan issue. That's a pro-America issue. The Hunter Biden investigations are ongoing. We just had another whistle blower put themselves in front of Congress, putting their life and their job on the line, saying, ‘listen, we were told not to investigate X, Y, and Z from the IRS.” I think we owe it to the American public to keep figuring out what is true and what is not true. I'm not pretending to know the exact answer of what did or didn't happen, but I know there have been enough accusations and enough whistle blowers that have come out saying, “something isn't right here,” that we owe it to do our work.

I wanted to ask you about the war in Ukraine. The U.S. government has been full-on supportive of the Ukrainian government in its war against Russia. Things appear to be in a stalemate at the moment. Should we continue to support Ukraine to the degree that we have?

There are a couple of things that keep me up at night on this issue. One is we don't have a full accounting, we don't have an inspector general yet. We don't understand completely where our money and our equipment have gone. That's worrisome for me for a lot of different reasons, right? Look at our National Defense Supply. Are we depleting our supplies in certain weapons and in certain equipment? If so, we need to have a full accounting of that and really understand where we are going forward. The second piece is, I would like someone to explain to me, what is our strategy there? How do we see this end? And if it is an endless war that we're going to just keep putting the full faith and credit of the American public taxpayer on the line for it, I think that's doing a huge disservice, not even for you and I but for our kids. We're continuing to kick the can down the road without understanding what the strategy is.

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, right, speaks with Tom Toland, director of engineering with Gemini/Gemstar, during a tour of Gemstar Manufacturing, which makes military-grade protective hard cases, on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cannon Falls. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad gets a tour of Gemstar Manufacturing, which makes military-grade protective hard cases, on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cannon Falls. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin