8 things to know as Chateau Theatre weekly sneak peeks start on Thursday

ROCHESTER — The historic Chateau Theatre’s doors will be open to the public Thursday for the first time since Threshold Arts signed a three-year operating agreement with the city.

“I know folks are eager to start seeing things happen in here,” Threshold’s founding director Naura Anderson said of the city-owned building in Peace Plaza.

The building is largely how it was left when Exhibits Development Group and the city prematurely ended their 2019 operating agreement a year ago, following struggles related to COVID restrictions.

Anderson said some elements, including a divider between planned retail space and performance space, will remain, but changes are being sought to improve performance options and provide room for a variety of uses.

“Our goal is to keep everything in here as flexible as possible,” she said.

Meg Kartheiser, a Threshold Arts intern, works Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in what will become retail space near the entrance of the Chateau Theatre. Randy Petersen/ Post Bulletin

While the Chateau isn’t yet open on a daily basis, Anderson said the goal is to open the doors each week during Thursdays Downtown to provide a sneak peek at the work that is underway.

Here are a few things to know about the plans:

1. Retail space will emerge as Thursdays Downtown continues.

Threshold Arts will eventually feature items from local artists in a retail space in the front portion of the Chateau.

Anderson said that space, along with community gathering space, is expected to be ready for regular activity in mid-July, meaning weekly visitors will be able to see it unfold with a unique behind-the-scenes look at the development.

The Chateau Theatre will be the site for a Thursday, June 16, 2022, open house held by Threshold Arts. Randy Petersen/ Post Bulletin

2. Public insights are wanted.

While several planned uses are already in the works, Anderson said the first Thursday opening will be an opportunity for residents to share their ideas for future activities.

She said the first week will be an open house, with some art activities and posters allowing people to share their ideas about what is needed at the Chateau.

“We don’t want to miss something community members feel is a need,” she said.

Posters with Post-it notes are expected to solicit ideas for Chateau Theatre uses during an open house set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, during Thursdays on First Randy Petersen/ Post Bulletin

3. The past will be celebrated.

In addition to seeking ideas for the future, Anderson said the Thursday events will feature an option to share stories of the past.

“There is such history in this building, and so many people have stories about it,” she said of the building that was constructed in 1927 as a vaudeville theater and movie house.

She said personal stories and the building’s history are expected to be featured throughout the Threshold operations.

4. It’s an opportunity to meet the Threshold team.

Anderson said three core staff members will be on hand Thursdays to discuss plans for the Chateau, and other staff members are expected to be added as work toward full-scale operations begins.

5. Volunteers are being sought.

In addition to staff, Anderson said Threshold Arts is seeking volunteers to be ambassadors for the Chateau, providing visitors with information about the building, as well as the city and local activities.

“We want people who can provide that concierge-type experience,” she said.

In addition to supporting the community effort, she said volunteers will help keep the Chateau open to the public for more hours throughout the week.

Rochester artist Kristina Tran sets up a pop-up display outside the Chateau Theatre on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Several artist members of Threshold Arts have been holding pop-up events outside the theater as work is being done to prepare for its reopening. Randy Petersen/ Post Bulletin

6. Art pop-up events are already happening.

Threshold members have been periodically setting up shop in front of the Chateau Theatre, and Anderson said they will continue to do so.

She said it’s an opportunity to engage visitors and others, as well as raise awareness about what will be happening in the Chateau.

7. Bookings are set for October.

Activity inside the Chateau will largely depend on a variety of planned upgrades, from renovated bathrooms to improved acoustics.

While some impromptu activities might happen earlier, Anderson said the first bookings are set for October.

“A number of community groups are starting to plan,” she said, adding that announcements of some events are expected to emerge soon.

Chateau Theatre offers a variety of space that is programmed under the city's contract with Threshold Arts. Randy Petersen/ Post Bulletin

8. The grand opening is targeted for November.

While the doors are expected to be open regularly in July, Anderson said a grand opening of the Chateau Theatre under Threshold Arts operation is tentatively slated for November.

She said the goal is to match the timing of some additional Peace Plaza upgrades.