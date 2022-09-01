82-year-old Rochester woman loses $3,600 in scam

ROCHESTER — An 82-year-old Rochester woman is the latest victim of scammers that have been targeting the area, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The Post Bulletin reported on five scams in August, the biggest of which netted over $300,000 dollars for the scammers. Another man lost $168,000 to scammers .

In the most recent case, the 82-year-old woman received a notification on her phone Aug. 25 that she had been hacked and it required an immediate response otherwise her financial security may be compromised, according to Moilanen.

"That seems to be one of the common threads in some of these scams," Moilanen said. "The person gets an alert on their phone or their computer that their finances are in jeopardy."

The woman told the Rochester Police Department that she spoke to someone claiming to be from Amazon customer service that told her she needed to get prepaid Amazon gift cards to prevent the loss of her money.

From Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, the woman bought $3,600 of gift cards and provided the redemption numbers to the scammers. She reported the scam to police Aug. 31. She also told law enforcement that the scammers made it appear that Amazon had deposited $2,000 into her bank account.

