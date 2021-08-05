84,000 trees in 14 years? City forestry is planning on it

The City of Rochester is looking to throw some shade at climate change. The city’s forestry department has drafted an Urban Forest Master Plan that calls for expanding Rochester’s tree canopy from 28% to 35% by 2035.

The plan, which has yet to be approved by the parks board and city council, calls for planting 84,000 new trees by then — 6,000 trees per year. The plan also calls for no net loss of trees by planting new trees for each one lost on private property or through development.

However, expanding the city’s tree cover will take more than planting new trees, said Rochester City Forester Jeff Haberman. The emerald ash borer beetle has decimated thousands of the city’s ash trees. They die after ash borer larvae tunnel beneath the bark.

“There is no question the city has lost (canopy) as a whole,” he said.

Tree shade can reduce peak summer temperatures by up to 9 degrees, according to the EPA.

In addition to alleviating the effects of urban heat islands, trees store carbon, help reduce air pollution, and make streets more walkable. Research also shows urban areas with more trees see fewer crashes and slower traffic .

While it’s difficult to calculate the exact value to trees ( we tried ), their benefits are clear in a warming climate. So the loss of thousands of ash trees is being felt, and will continue to be felt, during warm spells. Replacement trees are smaller and will take years to produce the cover many of the ash trees provided.

“The city is losing the benefits of those trees overall for a number of years,” Haberman said.

Initially, the city moved to plant new trees for each beetle-infested, city-inventoried ash tree cut down. Funding to replace trees was reduced, so the forestry department shifted to treating ash trees to prevent ash borer beetle infestations.

So far, city forestry staff have treated more than 4,300 ash trees, Haberman said. Most of those are boulevard trees along city streets.

For people who are waiting on a replacement for a boulevard ash tree, some may have to take matters into their own hands and buy a tree themselves. For them, and people who recently lost other species of trees on their boulevards, the onus to replace it is on the adjacent property owner, he said.

To plant a tree on a boulevard, the adjoining property owner must fill out an application, which can be found online at www.rochestermn.gov . Once planted on a boulevard, the tree becomes property of the city. Forestry staff will then maintain the tree through its life, Haberman said.

A form containing boulevard tree planting requirements can also be found online .

One of the required fields in the application is who will plant the tree, but the city doesn’t require an expert.

While it would help to have someone with experience plant the tree, basic tips (after checking for power lines above and utilities below) include digging a hole one to two feet wider than the diameter of the tree’s root ball. Make the hole as deep as the root ball. You shouldn’t plant the tree deep enough to cover the part of the trunk where the roots begin to flare out.

Gently roll the tree into the hole, and cut away the binding. Check to make sure the tree is upright. Fill the hole with soil, tamping it as you go. Put two or three stakes into the ground to tie the tree in place. Water the tree frequently; trees need regular watering for their first three years.

John Molseed is a tree-hugging Minnesota transplant making his way through his state parks passport. This column is a space for stories of people doing their part (and more) to keep Minnesota green. Send questions, comments and suggestions to life@postbulletin.com .



