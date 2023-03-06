99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
88 counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl found on woman in Rochester parking lot

The woman was found passed out in a vehicle parked in a Days Inn parking lot.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 06, 2023 09:16 AM

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old West Fargo, North Dakota, woman was found with 88 counterfeit pills believed to be fentanyl after an officer found her passed out in a vehicle in a Days Inn parking lot, according to Rochester Police Department Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

An RPD officer was on patrol in the area of the 3500 block of Commerical Drive Southwest when he saw a running vehicle in the Days Inn parking with the female driver slumped over and passed out.

The officer saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in the woman's lap.

After waking her and checking to see if she was OK, she attempted to hide something.

The officer would find 88 counterfeit M30 stamped pills that field tested positive for fentanyl.

The woman was arrested and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and charges were recommended to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
