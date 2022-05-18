$9.4 million extension to Rochester rapid transit approved by state DMCC board

ROCHESTER — A planned route extension to Rochester’s bus rapid transit project is expected to add approximately $9.4 million million to the project and delay opening by nearly a year.

Dubbed Link Rapid Transit, the project is designed primarily along Second Street, from Mayo Clinic’s existing west shuttle lot to the Mayo Civic Center. The planned revision will take the rapid-transit buses south on Third Avenue to a new proposed endpoint near the Sixth Street intersection

“It really allows us to create alignment with other investments in the city that feed into the vision of mode shift and a more walkable, liveable community,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said Wednesday, May 18, 2022, of the proposal to increase the planned route from 2.6 miles to 2.8 miles.

She said the route alternation will help connect proposed development on the west end to plans for new private development in the riverfront area that includes the former Kmart and AMPI sites.

The related changes, which also include intersection safety improvements, new weather-protected platforms and other infrastructure improvements, increase the estimated price tag to nearly $143.4 million.

Steinhauser said the added cost isn’t expected to increase the planned local $58 million financial commitment for the project, which is largely expected to come from state Destination Medical Center funds.

She said the added infrastructure expenses qualify for federal funding, and while the increased request lowers the project’s anticipated federal review rating from “medium-high” to “medium,” it is not expected to lessen the chances of approval.

DMC Economic Development Executive Director Patrick Seeb said the federal review is really a pass-or-fail process, and the proposed project changes are expected to keep approval likely.

“Anything ‘medium’ and above is the same as ‘medium-high’ from a review point of view,” he said.

Rochester project manager Jarrett Hubbard said the estimated year delay for the project, which would now open in early 2026, is largely connected to the need to restart some design work and a related environmental review.

The state’s DMC Corp. board approved the proposed changes to the city’s application for federal funds related to the planned transit project.