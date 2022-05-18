SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

$9.4 million extension to Rochester rapid transit approved by state DMCC board

Proposed changes are expected to add cost to federal request without added local expense.

Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
A proposed bus rapid transit route would largely serve Second Street, with a few blocks of Third Avenue Southeast added.
Contributed by City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 18, 2022 02:27 PM
ROCHESTER — A planned route extension to Rochester’s bus rapid transit project is expected to add approximately $9.4 million million to the project and delay opening by nearly a year.

Dubbed Link Rapid Transit, the project is designed primarily along Second Street, from Mayo Clinic’s existing west shuttle lot to the Mayo Civic Center. The planned revision will take the rapid-transit buses south on Third Avenue to a new proposed endpoint near the Sixth Street intersection

Historic Chateau Theatre
Local
Up to $250k in state DMC funds will help upgrade Chateau Theatre for new use
DMCC Corp. board approves up to $250,000 after Rochester City Council approved operating agreement for city-owned building.
May 18, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat
Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.
May 18, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Street outreach 1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
May 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
“It really allows us to create alignment with other investments in the city that feed into the vision of mode shift and a more walkable, liveable community,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said Wednesday, May 18, 2022, of the proposal to increase the planned route from 2.6 miles to 2.8 miles.

She said the route alternation will help connect proposed development on the west end to plans for new private development in the riverfront area that includes the former Kmart and AMPI sites.

The related changes, which also include intersection safety improvements, new weather-protected platforms and other infrastructure improvements, increase the estimated price tag to nearly $143.4 million.

Steinhauser said the added cost isn’t expected to increase the planned local $58 million financial commitment for the project, which is largely expected to come from state Destination Medical Center funds.

She said the added infrastructure expenses qualify for federal funding, and while the increased request lowers the project’s anticipated federal review rating from “medium-high” to “medium,” it is not expected to lessen the chances of approval.

DMC Economic Development Executive Director Patrick Seeb said the federal review is really a pass-or-fail process, and the proposed project changes are expected to keep approval likely.

“Anything ‘medium’ and above is the same as ‘medium-high’ from a review point of view,” he said.

Rochester project manager Jarrett Hubbard said the estimated year delay for the project, which would now open in early 2026, is largely connected to the need to restart some design work and a related environmental review.

The state’s DMC Corp. board approved the proposed changes to the city’s application for federal funds related to the planned transit project.

What happened: The Destination Medical Center Corp. board approved changes to a planned application for federal support of a proposed bus rapid transit project.

Why does this matter: The changes increase the estimated costs to $143.4 million, but doesn't increase the local expense, if approved for federal transit funding.

What's next: The city will continue work on the application for federal funds, with the potential completion of the project in 2026.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTER
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
