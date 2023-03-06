99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

9 rescued from Lake Pepin on Sunday with 'extremely dangerous' ice conditions

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office advises no motorized vehicles should be driven onto the ice and extreme caution should be used if venturing on the ice.

Lake Pepin Ice Rescue.jpeg
Nine individuals were rescued from an ice sheet on Lake Pepin on March 5, 2023. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that ice conditions are extremely dangerous.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 06, 2023 04:17 PM

MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. — Nine people were rescued from the middle of Lake Pepin on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. after a group of six adults and three children were stuck on a separated sheet of ice. The group was ice fishing after entering from the Maiden Rock, Wis., landing, according to a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Lake City Fire and Ambulance used airboats to transport the group safely back to shore. There were no injuries reported.

Also Read
Austin Joseph Fisher
Local
Cannon Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for serial sex assaults in Olmsted County
A party house in Stewartville was the site of several sexual assaults against female juveniles in 2021. The perpetrator has been sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years of probation.
March 06, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Cannon Falls man avoids jail time for drunk driving crash that broke passenger's back
Brandon William Jenson, 25, of Cannon Falls, lost control of his vehicle and hit the "Welcome to Cannon Falls" sign causing his car to roll multiple times.
March 06, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
unnamed.jpg
Local
Olmsted County GOP to unveil new leadership and new vision at rally to be held Tuesday
'The time for VICTORY is NOW,' the party poster declares.
March 06, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Deputies are working on getting a snowmobile, ATVs and fishing gear off the ice sheet as of Monday afternoon.

With "extremely dangerous" ice conditions, the Sheriff's Office advises no motorized vehicles should be driven onto the ice and extreme caution should be used if venturing on the ice. Both the warm weather and recent precipitation have impacted the conditions as well as the current from the Mississippi River.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District noted the lake's ice measurements as between 6 and 20 inches on Feb. 17, 2023.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Chess Club
Local
Rochester area students compete at the Minnesota State Chess Association tournament
March 06, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - DEATH INVESTIGATION.png
Local
Second inmate this year dies in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
March 06, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Byron STEM
Local
Byron Middle School seeks donations for school project
March 06, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Maple Run Beer Mile
Arts and Entertainment
Forager Brewery's Maple Run featured beer before, during and after the race
March 06, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Women's Foil Team Award.jpg
Sports
Rochester fencing teams bring home state championship wins
March 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Kevin Arthur Humfeld
Local
La Crescent man charged with raping juvenile under 16 years old
March 06, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Vaughn photo 1.jpg
College
St. Charles grad and epic scorer Kooper Vaughn rounding out his game at Saint John's
March 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff