9 seats open on Rochester city boards and commissions
For more information and to apply for an open position, visit https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions.
Mayor Kim Norton and the City of Rochester are looking to fill nine open seats on city boards and commissions.
Applications are being accepted year-round, but applications received by Nov. 20 will receive priority for current openings.
The openings are:
-
Heritage Preservation Commission
– one position
-
Library Board
– two positions
-
Music Board
:
– Ward 4 – one position
– Ward 5 – one position
– Ward 6 – one position
-
Planning and Zoning Commission
– two positions
-
Police Policy Oversight
Commission
– one position
For more information and to apply for a position, go to https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions . If you have any questions, contact Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2700.
