News | Local

9 seats open on Rochester city boards and commissions

For more information and to apply for an open position, visit https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions.

By Post Bulletin staff report
November 12, 2021 01:35 PM
Mayor Kim Norton and the City of Rochester are looking to fill nine open seats on city boards and commissions.

Applications are being accepted year-round, but applications received by Nov. 20 will receive priority for current openings.

The openings are:

For more information and to apply for a position, go to https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions . If you have any questions, contact Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2700.

