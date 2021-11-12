9 seats open on Rochester city boards and commissions

Mayor Kim Norton and the City of Rochester are looking to fill nine open seats on city boards and commissions.

Applications are being accepted year-round, but applications received by Nov. 20 will receive priority for current openings.

The openings are:

For more information and to apply for a position, go to https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions . If you have any questions, contact Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2700.