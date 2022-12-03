9 things to know about Rochester's proposed 2023 city budget

ROCHESTER — A $600.9 million budget will be reviewed by the Rochester City Council Monday as it also takes public comment on the planned property tax levy.

The proposed spending plan has increased $12.6 million since the council agreed to cap the citywide property tax levy at nearly $92.8 million.

The council will hold a hearing on the budget and related property tax levy during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Online participation in public hearings is available through a Zoom meeting connection at bit.ly/2OGnZYB or by calling 312-626-6799 with the webinar ID 912 4541 8192 and passcode 162027 to participate with audio only.

Here are a few things to know about the city’s proposed 2023 budget:

1. It’s the second year of the city’s first two-year budget process.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said last year the adoption of this year’s budget would serve as a baseline for next year’s budget under the city’s new two-year budgeting process.

The process provided some flexibility for adjustments based on updated forecasts and new council priorities, but Zelms said the two-year effort aims to provide a longer focus on rebuilding programs and related revenue streams following pandemic cuts.

2. It’s the third year for a combined city and Rochester Public Utilities budget.

When utility costs are taken out of the overall spending plan, the 2023 recommended city budget is $373 million, with $197.4 million covering operation expenses, nearly $163.7 million for capital improvements and $11.9 million being used for existing debt payments.

The recommended RPU budget is $227.9 million, with $170.4 dedicated to operation costs, nearly $50.1 million in capital improvements and $7.4 million for debt payments.

3. The increase in property tax levy collected is not equal to the tax rate

The city’s proposal calls for collecting a combined $92.7 million in property taxes next year, a 6.85% increase from this year’s collected taxes.

The city’s tax rate is a different calculation, which takes into account the levy collected, as well as the increase in property values throughout the city.

The city’s proposed tax rate compared to overall tax capacity is the lowest it’s been since 2021, dropping nearly 3.3 points due to increased construction and estimated property values bringing more value to the tax base.

4. Properties without change in value are expected to see reduced tax bills.

A $235,900 home — the 2022 median estimated value for Rochester — will see a 6.8% decrease in city property taxes and an estimated 7.9% decrease in the overall tax bill, if the county valuation of the property hasn’t changed.

However, the county is required to revalue homes and other properties based on market activity, which has increased the median value for many houses in the city.

If a $235,900 home increased to the new 2023 median value — $273,000 — it will see a 10.8% increase in its city property taxes, which would contribute to a 9.2% estimated increase in the overall tax bill.

5. Charges for city services cover the largest portion of the city’s budget.

Nearly 40.4% of the city’s anticipated operating revenue for 2023 will come from charges for specific services the city provides, including utility fees for electricity and water.

While parking and transit fees will not increase in 2023, the Rochester City Council has approved adjustments to other fees in an effort to cover related operating costs.

6. The city and RPU plan $213 million in improvement projects and infrastructure.

The city’s overall capital improvement plan calls for work on 187 projects.

The three largest planned projects are $29 million for the city’s water reclamation plant, $27.3 million for the Marion Road substation for RPU and $22.3 million for dredging and revitalization of Silver Lake.

The majority of funding for projects comes from sources outside the property tax levy, with 8.6% of the city’s property taxes – approximately $8 million — stated to support projects throughout the city.

7. Proposed property taxes cover nearly 15.4% of the recommended city budget.

Of the $92.8 million in property taxes slated to be collected by the city, 67.9% will be used in the city’s general fund, with 57.1% of the overall $105.5 million in general fund spending dedicated to public safety.

Another 17.3% is dedicated to general government expenses, followed by 16.5% anticipated to cover public works costs. The remaining 9.1% is used for other city expenses.

8. The American Rescue Plan continues to help stem a larger property tax increase.

Zelms said the city’s reliance on property taxes in 2023 is being reduced by using $2.37 million from nearly $17.5 million the city received in federal American Rescue Plan funds.

She said without the use of the federal funds the city would have needed to propose a 9% property tax levy increase, as opposed to the 6.85% increase being proposed.

9. City staffing costs account for nearly a quarter of the budget.

In her budget report, Zelms said city leadership has continued to review new vacancies after freezing 11 vacant positions out of approximately 950 full-time employees during the first two years of the pandemic.

As a result, positions in development services, human resources, the library and parks have been redefined, while one city inspector position remains frozen.

Employee costs in the planned 2023 budget account for 22% of all spending, or $133.9 million, which js a $2.7 million increase compared to this year.

Of the cost, 68% is connected to employee pay, with 32% tied to benefits. Zelms said the majority of the increase in 2023 is connected to negotiated employee agreements, which also include employees absorbing a larger portion of health insurance costs.

