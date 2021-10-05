SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

99 new COVID cases reported at Rochester Public Schools last week

Of the new positive cases, 89.8% were amongst unvaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 classroom school
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 05, 2021 02:26 PM
Rochester Public Schools are reporting 99 new positive COVID-19 cases between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, raising the total to 350 positive cases throughout the district.

Fifty-two of the new positive cases were reported with pre-K through fifth-grade students, while 32 new positive cases were reported in grades 6-12 and 15 new cases were reported with staff members.

These schools had five or more cases reported last week:

  • Bamber Valley Elementary
  • Century High
  • Hoover/Hoover Early Learning
  • John Adams Middle School
  • John Marshall High School
  • Kellogg Middle School
  • Longfellow Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • Willow Creek Middle School

Of the new positive cases, 89.8% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The number of people quarantined in the district increased by 444, moving the total to 1,651 people currently being quarantined in the district.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there had been 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.

