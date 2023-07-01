A breaking point: A look at the reasons why some Rochester-area teachers have left education

ROCHESTER — When Bri Solie walked into Overland Elementary in the fall of 2022, she was hopeful things would finally turn around after dealing with the ongoing ripple effects of the pandemic. Instead, that turned out to be her final year of teaching.

Because of staff restructuring and her level of seniority, she was starting at a new school in Rochester. She considered it a chance to start fresh and refocus after experiencing what had gone down in modern history as the most difficult and devastating years for education.

The year didn’t turn out the way she hoped. Rather than being the year when her experience as a teacher began to improve, it became the year she decided to step away from teaching altogether. It was the year she reached her breaking point.

She’s just one of thousands of teachers who have left education in the U.S. Minnesota’s licensing body for teachers doesn’t track the number of people who have left the field. On a national level, however, the research company McKinsey and Company reported in March that teacher attrition rose from 163,000 in 2019 to 201,000 in 2020 – an increase of more than 20% in one year.

Additionally, the McKinsey report indicated that the percentage of attrition attributable to quitting has been increasing. In 2012, quitting accounted for 67,500 departures — equaling 50% of the year’s total attrition. In 2022, quitting accounted for 98,560 departures or 64% of the year’s total attrition.

In raw numbers, there was an increase of more than 46% in the number of teachers quitting over that decade.

Like Solie, some of them left just a few years into their careers. Others have left after decades in the classroom. They’ve left for a myriad of reasons. The compound effect, though, is a growing shortage of teachers.

“I don’t think I was thinking about quitting last year, but it was always something in the back of my mind,” Solie said about the time leading up to her final year. "Every year, every month, I feel like it just got harder."

Why are they leaving?

In January 2023, the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board issued a report on the supply and demand of teachers in the state. According to the report, "the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has reached nearly every school district in Minnesota." PELSB also found that a third of new teachers leave the field within the first five years of their career.

PELSB said 84% of school districts report being “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by the teacher shortage and 89% of districts reported the same regarding the substitute teacher shortage. According to the teachers union Education Minnesota, those percentages are up 14 and 19 points, respectively, from 2021.

The same report went on to list the results from a survey that asked educators about their reasons for leaving the field, or what would cause them to leave the field. As part of the project, PELSB surveyed more than 14,000 teachers with an unexpired Minnesota teaching license.

One of the questions listed was: “What issues influenced you to leave teaching in a public or charter school?” Out of nearly 4,000 responses to that question, 71% of the respondents said “unsupportive administration,” 70% said “negative climate,” 62% indicated “low pay,” 55% said “higher pay in another field,” and 37% said “out of pocket expenses.”

The report also asked teachers “What challenges do you face that could lead you to leave the teaching profession?” Out of more than 10,000 responses to that question:



77% - “negative interactions with parents”

74% - “unsupportive administration”

55% - “public view of profession”

The financial reality of being a teacher has presented itself in a couple ways recently. There’s the pay itself, but teachers also have been grappling with large spikes in the cost of their health insurance.

Even if the cost of health insurance doesn’t drive teachers away from the field altogether, it is a reason why some districts may have a harder time recruiting than others. According to the PELSB report, nearly 36% of teachers who left a position during 2021-22 did so to move to another school district.

Chris Staloch, superintendent of Blooming Prairie Public Schools, said while that may not necessarily be causing existing teachers to leave his district, it does impact the recruitment effort when looking for new teachers. Rather than struggling to hire teachers, the situation is a little different in Rochester Public Schools as the district works to slim its workforce in light of a multi-year budget cut process.

Angela Forland, a teacher at Kingsland Public Schools reiterated the issue of rising insurance costs for teachers.

“There are many people leaving the profession to find jobs with better benefits, less stress, and more pay,” Forland said. “There are many who find that leaving the profession allows them to work less hours, get paid more, and have the healthcare coverage needed at a much more affordable rate.”

Finally, PELSB asked teachers to describe their immediate professional plans. Only 81% indicated that they planned to continue teaching.

The personal toll

Jacob Johnson has been a teacher for 17 years. While he hasn't left, the current role he has as a math teacher at Mayo High School became available to him because the previous person holding the job decided to leave mid-career.

While he’s still teaching himself, Johnson understands why some of his colleagues have been squeezed out of the profession. Today’s teachers need to fulfill more and more roles as they go. In addition to teaching, they’re part social worker, part problem-solver, part whatever-needs-to-be-done-er.

While societal issues could be found in schools even before 2020, the pandemic exacerbated the situation.

“A lot of these societal issues are now showing up in the classroom. … We don’t have enough counselors. We don’t have enough social workers. So a lot of those conversations and residual effects end up showing up in the classroom,” Johnson said. “All of these things sort of culminate together into a situation where you say ‘yeah, this is different than it was maybe a decade ago.’”

At 27, Solie represented a young generation of teachers looking for other career opportunities. But some teachers well into their careers have left for other options too. Latin teacher Ellen Sassenberg taught in Rochester’s public schools for more than 20 years before switching to nursing in 2021.

“I got tired of working that hard for that little, and I'm going to be able to pivot to a different career where I'm going to be able to provide more for my family,” Sassenberg said at the time she pivoted into a new career.

Dean Frank is another former teacher whose love for education came to heads with the reality of being able to support his family financially. He now works as an agronomist after leaving education in the summer of 2021.

Frank worked in education for nine years, and loved the experience. He made a few career stops elsewhere before spending six years at Beacon Academy – a small charter school in Rochester. But as much as he loved the position, he realized things needed to change. His family was growing, and the salary from a small school wasn’t going to be enough.

It wasn’t just the financial element, though. After a day of teaching, he would spend hours in the evening trying to stay on top of his workload for the multiple grades he was responsible for. Since transitioning to his new career, his wife noticed he was less stressed around back-to-school time.

Like Johnson, Frank said it's a reality that teachers are constantly having to fulfill a myriad of roles on top of their actual job description.

Nonetheless, it was a hard decision to leave his classroom. He loved the conversations he’d have with his students. He loved being able to wear goofy clothes to make them laugh. Even after describing the stress associated with the job, he said he’d still be teaching if it could match what he has in the private sector.

As rewarding as the career was, there were too many things that made it unsustainable. The pay. The workload. The pressure. There simply came a breaking point.

“As much as I love teaching, I can’t go back just for the love of the kids,” Frank said. “It hurts to say.”

The up-and-coming teachers

Statewide, the number of people in teacher preparation programs was 9,761 in 2020-21, which is the most recent year available from the US. Department of Education. That number has ebbed and flowed over the last dozen years. In 2009-10, there were 11,565 people in Minnesota teacher preparation programs. Three years later in 20012-13, that number decreased to 7,300 before rebounding back to 10,576 in 2018-19.

However, the number of individuals who have completed the requirements of teacher preparation programs shows a little more consistent pattern. In 2010-011, there were 3,411 people who completed a teacher prep program in Minnesota. In 2014-15, that number was 3,232. In 2020-21, it was 2,711. Over the decade, the number of people completing teacher preparation programs decreased 20.5%.

Those numbers only reflect individuals seeking their first licensure.

Jean Haar, dean of the college of education at the University of Minnesota – Mankato, described seeing the change in teachers over time after they become credentialed.

“You see the eagerness and the passion they have for the profession,” Haar said. “But then you talk to them a couple years later, and some are doing fine and some are really struggling to decide ‘is this worth it?’” Haar said. “There’s a multitude of concerns and issues. We need to elevate and have more respect for the profession.”

Will they return?

Sarah Butterfass taught fifth through 12th-grade language arts for three years before leaving teaching after the 2020-2021 school year. She now works for Saint Mary's University as an assistant registrar and military certifying official. Butterfas is pictured at her Rochester home Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As described in the PELSB report, the problem is a shortage of active teachers in the classroom, not necessarily a shortage of the number of individuals holding a teacher’s license. Nearly one in four individuals who have a teacher’s license are not actively teaching, according to PELSB.

That’s the case for Sarah Butterfass. Like Solie, Butterfass is still in her 20s and decided to pursue another career after three years of teaching. She now works as an assistant registrar and military certifying official.

Butterfass said one of the myriad of reasons she left teaching was the sheer amount of time it demanded from her. It was taking time away from her family, and she decided she needed to make them a priority.

"I was turning down a lot of opportunities to visit my grandparents," Butterfass said. "My husband plays music. He'd be playing at Thesis (brewery), and I'd have my papers — half doing that and half listening to him. I felt stretched pretty thin."

Although she's no longer teaching, Butterfass still has an active license. And, she says she may consider returning to her career in education at some point.

Bri Solie taught for five years and now works for a business in downtown Rochester. Solie decided to step away from teaching after the 2022-2023 school year for more work-life balance. "I felt I couldn't be a good teacher unless I put in a lot of extra hours," she said. Solie is pictured in downtown Rochester on Friday, June 23, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Solie might return to education as well. But if she does, she would like it to be in an area of administration or curriculum planning. At the moment, she doesn’t see herself returning to the classroom.

While he doesn’t see himself going back as a teacher, Frank still has a foot in the world of education, too, with his seat on the Beacon Academy School Board.

For many teachers, choosing education as a career isn’t a whim or a random choice. One after another, teachers tell about the multitude of influences that made them want to pursue the career: Many of them have had one or more family members who spent decades in the field. Many had former teachers of their own that inspired them to want to have the same kind of influence on others.

That was the case for Butterfass, who graduated from John Marshall High School and went on to teach in Minneapolis Public Schools and Plainview-Elgin-Millville before settling into the charter school of Beacon Academy.

In fact, Butterfass is a former student of Jacob Johnson, the Mayo High School math teacher.

Solie, who is a graduate of Rochester’s Mayo High School, can list a number of people from her family who worked in education.

Because of that, the decision to walk away from their careers teaching was not something they took lightly — even if they acknowledge it was the right decision to make.

“I've always wanted to be a teacher. ... There was probably a month when I couldn’t even talk about it without crying,” Solie said. “At the same time, looking back on it, I do feel a sense of relief.”

