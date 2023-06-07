A Catholic congress hosted by Winona-Rochester diocese is expected to bring together 5,000 people

MANKATO, Minn. — The Diocese of Winona-Rochester will hold a daylong Catholic Congress on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mankato Civic Center that is expected to draw some 5,000 people from around the region with the aim of reviving a core sacrament of the Catholic Church.

The congress comes at a time when U.S. Catholics’ adherence to official church teachings is weaker than ever. In 2019, the Pew Research Center surveyed Catholics in the U.S. and found that most do not believe in the core teaching of the Eurcharist, church officials say.

The Eucharist, also known as Holy Communion, is a Christian rite in the Roman Catholic Church that, according to church tradition, was instituted by Jesus at the Last Supper, the night before his crucifixion, giving his disciples bread and wine.

Many Catholics believe the bread and wine consecrated during Mass are symbols of the body and blood of Jesus. But official teaching of the Roman Catholic Church regards the bread and wine as more than symbols, that Christ’s presence resides in the bread and wine, and they have been transubstantiated into the body and blood of Christ.

Saturday’s congress concludes the first year of a three-year Eucharistic revival initiated by U.S. bishops. The idea originated with Bishop Robert Barron when he was leading the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and before his appointment to the Diocese of Winona-Rochester last June.

“My hope for the Eucharistic Congress is that it becomes the catalyst for a strengthening of faith, not only in the Eucharist, but in all the church’s teachings,” Barron said in an email. “And that it would mark a great moment of renewal and revival of our evangelistic mission.”

The idea of the diocese hosting a major Catholic congress, church officials say, was something Barron wanted to do soon after his appointment to Winona-Rochester by Pope Francis. People within the diocese were given first dibs to register, but the event will draw Catholics from dioceses surrounding Winona-Rochester in Iowa, Wisconsin and South Dakota as well as “people flying in across the nation,” said diocesan spokesperson Peter Martin.

“We were hopeful that we would fill in the event center, and it looks like we will,” Martin said. “We’ll have about 5,000 people there.”

Bishop John Michael Quinn, left, who is retiring as Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, talks with new Bishop Robert Barron, who was appointed by Pope Francis, before a press conference Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

The congress, “This is My Body: A Diocesan Eucharistic Congress,” will include a line-up of Catholic leaders, but few will be as big a draw as Barron himself, a Catholic cleric second only to the pope on social media platforms. Barron also commands a worldwide audience through his “Word on Fire” ministries, a digital and traditional media organization that he founded.

In a recent Youtube interview with conservative columnist and podcaster Ben Shapiro, with whom Barron has conducted a cross-religion dialogue (Shapiro is an orthodox Jew), Barron talked about the importance of ritual in religion that connects people to God, without which “ethics runs out of steam” and “devolves into mere subjectivism.”

“It’s the old cut flowers principle,” Barron said. “You cut flowers and put them in a vase. They’re presentable for a time. What’s happened is we’ve taken the ethical principles out of the Judeo-Christian tradition, we’ve cut them off from their doctrinal and ritual roots, and then we're surprised now that they’re fading away, and we shouldn’t be surprised.”

Officials say the Congress will conclude with a Mass by the bishop, after which he will lead a procession out of the event center and into the streets of Mankato.

“‘Go in peace’ is not simply dismissal, but instead it should be seen as a mission to announce the Gospel to the world,” Barron said.