The Post Bulletin has introduced frequent daily weather forecasts and updates, provided by the largest weather team serving southeastern Minnesota and featuring regular contributions by longtime Rochester television meteorologist Randy Brock.
Brock was chief meteorologist at KTTC-TV for 14 years before leaving television for a career as a real estate agent. He will contribute a weekly video weather report on the Post Bulletin's website and co-host a new weekly podcast with the Post Bulletin. The first entry will appear Monday at PostBulletin.com/Weather.
In addition, the Post Bulletin now features a daily forecast in print and twice-daily video weather reports from the StormTRACKER team, a media partner of the PB under Forum Communications Co. The forecasts are tailored for a southeastern Minnesota audience and involve a team of five meteorologists, in addition to Brock.
Brock's name and face will be best known to local audiences. He was chief meteorologist at KTTC from 2002 to 2016 and remains one of the Rochester area's best known media personalities.
The Post Bulletin "is a multimedia organization -- that's why it was appealing to me," Brock said. "It's an opportunity to do video -- a different format than it was before, but broadcasting is broadcasting."
In addition to his scheduled appearances, Brock will appear when needed on the Post Bulletin's website and social media channels to warn of the approach of extreme weather: "quick, short, to the point -- 'Here's what to expect as you drive,'" he said. And the partnership may develop over time to incorporate Brock in other roles.
"Our investments in digital provide new opportunities for us to serve the growing digital needs of our readers," said Post Bulletin Publisher Chris Blade. "Weather affects the daily lives of all of us in southeastern Minnesota and the expertise and talent that meteorologist Randy Brock and the StormTRACKER team bring continues our tradition of serving our community with the best local content."
Brock left television to become an agent with Property Brokers of Minnesota with his partners, Ron and Lynn Wightman, and he will continue his work as a Realtor. The Wightman-Brock team has recently begun producing its own regular podcast.
In other words, broadcasting never really left his blood, Brock said. So, the opportunity to join the Post Bulletin, while it was not expected, was welcome.
"It sounded like it would be fun," he said.