A demonstration of demolition at Olmsted County fairgrounds

ROCHESTER — The first five minutes of a demolition derby are the most crucial, says Cam McCarrick.

No driver has a clear advantage yet. Every car has its full torque, steering control and the bodies aren’t yet softened by impacts.

“It’s like a fight to the death,” said McCarrick, of Simpson, Minn. “A legal fight to the death.”

McCarrick is a third-generation demolition driver. Growing up, he knew it was something he would do someday. At age 19, McCarrick has lost count of how many derbies he has competed in.

Brady Keefer, of Stewartville, the Sunday heat at the Olmsted County fairgrounds for drivers under 21 years of age was his second derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was one of the Impact Motorsports Promotions’ demolition derby heats at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Sunday.

“It seemed fun, and I would have been here anyway,” Keefer said, adding he would be at the fairgrounds watching the derby anyway.

“I definitely didn’t talk you into it,” McCarrick said.

“Well, you did,” Keefer responded.

McCarrick has been competing in demolition derbies since he was 13.

Cam McCarrick, of Simpson, Minn., driving car 3C hits a car driven by Cassandra Hall in a 21-and-under heat at the Impact Motorsports Promotions’ demolition derby at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 31, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“It’s a feeling you can’t explain,” he said about competing.

The key to a successful heat?

“Always keep moving and keep your head on a swivel,” he said. “I always just try to survive the first five minutes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, it’s a grind dealing with diminishing control and torque and scoring critical hits on the surviving opponents.

McCarrick and Keefer competed in the same heat. That didn’t mean they were off limits on the track.

“If it came down to it,” McCarrick said.

The two lasted well into the heat, but were both out of the competition by the time it was narrowed to two drivers.

“We didn’t quite make it, but we gave her hell,” McCarrick said.

Isaac Holland and Cassandra Hall were the last two with Holland finally incapacitating Hall’s car on the west side of the track.

A car driven by Brady Keefer, driving car 44, is disabled by a hit from Cassandra Hall, driving car 22, a 21-and-under heat at the Impact Motorsports Promotions’ demolition derby at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 31, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin