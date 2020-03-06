Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz speaks during a press conference regarding coronavirus preparedness efforts of the City of Rochester and Rochester Public Schools Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the City-County Government Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks during a press conference regarding coronavirus preparedness efforts of the City of Rochester and Rochester Public Schools Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the City-County Government Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Graham Norton said communication about the coronavirus walks a fine line between keeping people updated and risking the potential to stoke fears.
“I feel like when you don’t share information, you leave room for the public to panic,” said the Olmsted County director of public health of the virus officially known as COVID-19.
Norton said that’s where the joint information center created by Olmsted County, the city of Rochester, Federal Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Medical Center, Rochester International Airport and Rochester Public Schools comes into play.
Getting the updated and coordinated information to representatives of each agency will be key in helping fight fears and ensuring proper preparations are made.
Several of the participating organizations stated this week that internal discussions are relying on the information provided by state and county public health departments through daily communications.
Among them, Rochester Public Schools is examining possible responses to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is not something new,” said school Superintendent Michael Muñoz. “We work with Olmsted County Public Health regularly on all types of illnesses.”
He said the district has plans in place to allow individual students or teachers to stay home for long periods in isolated cases of illness, but planning is also underway to address the potential need to close an entire school building, if needed.
“We are just starting to have those types of conversations,” he said. “I think those are conversations that not only our district but districts across the state of Minnesota are going to have to have.”
In his nine years as Rochester superintendent, Muñoz said a school building has not closed due to illness, although outbreaks have led to specialized cleaning measures in the past.
The city and county have received numerous calls inquiring about their preparations, according to officials, who say measures are being taken to ensure local government operations can stay in place if COVID-19 is ever found to be spreading in southeast MInnesota.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said that includes cross training some staff members, as well as taking precautions to ensure police and fire crews are protected.
“It is vital that we keep our first responders safe and healthy,” she said.