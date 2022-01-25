A good dog and the millionth dollar help Goodhue students

GOODHUE — By the start of the next school year, Winny should be a well-trained dog, patrolling the hallways at Goodhue Public School and bringing comfort to students who need a fluffy moment of joy.

"She just brings that little bit of joy and happiness that dogs bring to school," said Kamie Lodermeier, the school's social worker and Winny's owner.

Lodermeier brought her dog, who is in training to become a registered therapy dog, to the school Friday to meet kids for the first time.

"Everybody wanted to say 'hi' and greet her," Lodermeier said.

Winny is more than just a future therapy dog for the school – the school will actually have two therapy dogs starting next school year – she is also a milestone for the local Goodhue Lions Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

One in a million

The Goodhue Lions Club raises funds to help local organizations and projects, with everything from its famous chicken BBQ to gambling proceeds that the group has been utilizing since 2005.

"Our first year, we donated $2,500 to the city of Goodhue, and $2,500 to the schools," said club member Jerry Tipcke. "And we donated $1,000 through (Lions Club International) to Hurricane Katrina relief."

The major donations from the group have been plentiful over the years. Hope and Harbor in Red Wing gets funds, the local city and school in Goodhue get frequent donations, and Goodhue County 4H and the county fair receive financial help, said the club's gambling manager Joe Zignigo.

One of the biggest ongoing projects has been to fund Pack for the Weekend, a United Way program that supplies needy kids with nutrition for the weekend when they are not in school getting breakfasts and lunches.

"The Lions, we’re really proud to do that,” Zignigo said.

But with its millionth dollar of donations looming the club was looking for a special project to fund, and that's when Lodermeier approached the club about getting a therapy dog for the school, said Lions Club member Gwen Frazier.

The Lions Club set aside $6,000 to pay for Winny's training and certification as a therapy dog. And somewhere in that $6,000 was the millionth dollar donated by the club in the last 15 years of giving.

A fluffy friend

Evan Gough, the district's superintendent, said he had worked in schools previously with therapy dogs and witnessed the positive impact a dog can have on students.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If a student is having a bad day, they get a pick-me=up from petting a dog for a little bit," Gough said. "There's an emotional well-being from connecting with an animal like that."

Lodermeier said once Winny, who is part Bernese mountain dog and part poodle, finishes her training, she'll come to school two or three days a week, sitting in on sessions with kids and walking the halls with her.

Having a dog available to relieve anxiety or stress for a student is another tool to help Lodermeier do her job, Gough said. And he's not worried about having dogs in the building during the school day.

"There will be the newness and excitement when they first start," he said. "Then the therapy dog will become part of our building."

Goodhue kindergartners meet Winny, a new therapy dog, who was paid for by the Goodhue Lions Club Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue, Minnesota. The funding to train Winny comes from the Goodhue Lions Club and is their millionth dollar of donation. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Two tails, better than one

Meanwhile, Winny, who is still a puppy and early in her training, will not have to do the job on her own.

Special education teacher Riley Krusmark is getting her golden retriever Moose trained as well, although Moose's training is not part of the same Lions Club grant.

Both dogs are undergoing command training in order to pass their K9 Good Citizenship test, then both will undergo more training to get certified by the Alliance for Therapy Dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, the two pooches will take turns working two or three days a week to help bring comfort and joy to the students at Goodhue Public Schools, Lodermeier said.

The dogs will work with students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, helping any and all who need a moment of that unconditional love that dogs provide.

"It’s work," Krusmark added. "The dogs get tired after a day of working with kids."