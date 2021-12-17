A last-minute Christmas list of concerts, holiday parties, and more

Looking for festive concerts, kid-friendly photo opps, or just a place to eat Christmas dinner with friends? Look no further.

Music

Treedome Holiday Special – Music by Space Monkey Mafia, Clay Fulton and the Lost Forty, The Shackletons, Loud Mouth Brass, and Hannah Lou Woods.

When: 5 p.m Friday, Dec. 17

5 p.m Friday, Dec. 17 Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, Rochester

Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, Rochester Cost: Free

A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers – Playing Friday evening in Winona, and with Loud Mouth Brass in Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, 2-5 p.m. Saturday

9 p.m. Friday, 2-5 p.m. Saturday Where: No Name Bar, 252 E. Third St. Winona; Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester

No Name Bar, 252 E. Third St. Winona; Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester Cost: $5 cover Friday, 21+; free entry Saturday

D’Sievers Duo – Jazzy Christmas tunes at the Farmers Market Saturday, and Forager Brewery Sunday.



When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday Where: 35 Fairgrounds Avenue SE, Rochester; 1005 Sixth St. NW, Rochester

35 Fairgrounds Avenue SE, Rochester; 1005 Sixth St. NW, Rochester Cost: Free

Sara Evans: Blue Christmas Tour – American singer-songwriter.



When : 7 p.m. Saturday

: 7 p.m. Saturday Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive, Rochester

Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive, Rochester Cost: $42.50-$215, mayocivicenter.com

Christmas with Cantus – Blend of narration and songs from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree,” and more.



When: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday

7:30-10 p.m. Saturday Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW, Rochester

Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW, Rochester Cost: Adults $34, students $5; www.cantussings.org/christmas

40th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols – Liturgy and music led by members of the church.



When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

3:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW Rochester; or stream at www.zumbrolutheran.org

Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW Rochester; or stream at www.zumbrolutheran.org Cost: Free

Glad Tidings – The Rochester Pops Orchestra , featuring jazz vocalist Darren Saner, will play a mix of carols and holiday favorites by Frank Sinatra and Josh Groban.



When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

6:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester

Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 young adults (13-18), free for children ages 0-12; rochesterpops.com

Bus Boys Christmas Eve Eve – Music by Winona acoustic/folk/funk players.



When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23

7-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 Where: HEI and Low Tap, 529 E. Wabasha St., Winona

HEI and Low Tap, 529 E. Wabasha St., Winona Cost: Free

Parties

Ugly Sweater Party – Ugly sweater contest, paper snowflake-making, and two classic holiday movies in the heated tent: “Miracle on 34th Street” at 6, and “Scrooge” at 7.



When: 5-10 p.m. Friday

5-10 p.m. Friday Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester

LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester Cost: Free

Christmas at St. James – Free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, plus a small Christmas market and stories with Santa.



When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Where: St. James Coffee, 4156 18th Ave. NW, Rochester

St. James Coffee, 4156 18th Ave. NW, Rochester Cost: Free

Children's Christmas Party – pizza, soda, and a movie in the upstairs game room.



When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday

6-8 p.m. Saturday Where: Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa

Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa Cost: Free

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party – Attendees in ugly sweaters or shirts could win prizes. Music by live DJ.



When: 8 p.m. Saturday

8 p.m. Saturday Where: Shar's Country Palace, 3925 Marion Road SE, Rochester

Shar's Country Palace, 3925 Marion Road SE, Rochester Cost: Free

Annual Tom & Jerry's – Christmas Eve party traditional cocktails.



When: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24

11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 Where: Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa

Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa Cost: Free

Miscellaneous

See Santa & Mrs. Claus – Keep an eye out for Santa and Mrs. Claus riding around the town on a firetruck.



When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday Where: Downtown St. Charles

Downtown St. Charles Cost: Free

Grace Lutheran Cookie Walk – two container sizes available, fill with candy and cookies of your choice.



When: 3:30-4:30 p.m Saturday, Dec. 18

3:30-4:30 p.m Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 800 East Silver Lake Drive, Rochester

Grace Lutheran Church, 800 East Silver Lake Drive, Rochester More information: www.facebook.com/events/422539752918024

A Blessed Christmas – Public welcome to decorate Christmas cookies, make cards for local assisted living communities, and donate items to The Landing.



When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday

5-7 p.m. Saturday Where: LifeBridge: A Church of the Nazarene, 3343 East Circle Drive NE, Rochester

LifeBridge: A Church of the Nazarene, 3343 East Circle Drive NE, Rochester Cost: Free

Elf! Christmas Movie Night – Movie night with courses based on the holiday film’s dialogue (including lots and lots of candy).



When: 6 p.m. Saturday

6 p.m. Saturday Where: Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery

Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery Cost: $22, fourdaughtersvineyard.com/visit/elf-movie-night

Because of Grace – Free Christmas musical about a Manhattan grocery store struggling through the holidays.



When: 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday

2-4, 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 5905 Silas Dent Road NW, Rochester

Calvary Baptist Church, 5905 Silas Dent Road NW, Rochester Cost: Free

Live Nativity at Berne Church – public invited to drive-thru event.



When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday

7-9 p.m. Saturday Where : Berne Stage, 23148 County Highway 24, West Concord

: Berne Stage, 23148 County Highway 24, West Concord Cost: Free

Jolly Trolley Caroling & Cookie Decorating – Held by the Bella Voce alumni. Wear warm, festive clothing and a mask.



When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20

5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 Where: 6316 Shetland Drive NW, Rochester

6316 Shetland Drive NW, Rochester More information: Find the event on Facebook.

Holidazzle – Holiday-themed dinner and drinks in downtown Rochester.



When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23

5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 Where: 301 N. Broadway Ave., Rochester

301 N. Broadway Ave., Rochester Cost: $94, eventbrite.com

Christmas Eve at Autumn Ridge – jazz band, hot festive drinks, and a gift for all first-time attendees in between services.



When: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24

2-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 Where: Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW, Rochester

Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW, Rochester Cost: Free

Spring Valley Community Christmas Dinner – For transportation to the dinner or meal delivery, please make reservations ahead of time by calling Faith United Methodist Church at 507-346-2830. The number to call on Christmas Day for a meal is 507-346-7153.

