SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

A last-minute Christmas list of concerts, holiday parties, and more

Music, living nativities, cookie walks, and storytime with Santa.

Christmas cookies
Christmas cookies. Pixabay photo
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
December 17, 2021 01:57 PM
Share

Looking for festive concerts, kid-friendly photo opps, or just a place to eat Christmas dinner with friends? Look no further.

Music

Treedome Holiday Special – Music by Space Monkey Mafia, Clay Fulton and the Lost Forty, The Shackletons, Loud Mouth Brass, and Hannah Lou Woods.

  • When: 5 p.m Friday, Dec. 17
  • Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers  – Playing Friday evening in Winona, and with Loud Mouth Brass in Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

  • When: 9 p.m. Friday, 2-5 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: No Name Bar, 252 E. Third St. Winona; Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester
  • Cost: $5 cover Friday, 21+; free entry Saturday

D’Sievers Duo – Jazzy Christmas tunes at the Farmers Market Saturday, and Forager Brewery Sunday.

  • When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Where: 35 Fairgrounds Avenue SE, Rochester; 1005 Sixth St. NW, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Sara Evans: Blue Christmas Tour – American singer-songwriter.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive, Rochester
  • Cost: $42.50-$215, mayocivicenter.com

Christmas with Cantus – Blend of narration and songs from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree,” and more.

  • When: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW, Rochester
  • Cost: Adults $34, students $5; www.cantussings.org/christmas

40th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols – Liturgy and music led by members of the church.

  • When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW Rochester; or stream at www.zumbrolutheran.org
  • Cost: Free

Glad Tidings The Rochester Pops Orchestra , featuring jazz vocalist Darren Saner, will play a mix of carols and holiday favorites by Frank Sinatra and Josh Groban.

  • When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Where: Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester
  • Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 young adults (13-18), free for children ages 0-12; rochesterpops.com

Bus Boys Christmas Eve Eve – Music by Winona acoustic/folk/funk players.

  • When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Where: HEI and Low Tap, 529 E. Wabasha St., Winona
  • Cost: Free

Parties

Ugly Sweater Party – Ugly sweater contest, paper snowflake-making, and two classic holiday movies in the heated tent: “Miracle on 34th Street” at 6, and “Scrooge” at 7.

  • When: 5-10 p.m. Friday
  • Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Christmas at St. James – Free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, plus a small Christmas market and stories with Santa.

  • When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: St. James Coffee, 4156 18th Ave. NW, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Children's Christmas Party – pizza, soda, and a movie in the upstairs game room.

  • When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa
  • Cost: Free

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party – Attendees in ugly sweaters or shirts could win prizes. Music by live DJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • When: 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Shar's Country Palace, 3925 Marion Road SE, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Annual Tom & Jerry's – Christmas Eve party traditional cocktails.

  • When: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24
  • Where: Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa
  • Cost: Free

Miscellaneous

See Santa & Mrs. Claus – Keep an eye out for Santa and Mrs. Claus riding around the town on a firetruck. 

  • When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Downtown St. Charles
  • Cost: Free

Grace Lutheran Cookie Walk – two container sizes available, fill with candy and cookies of your choice.

A Blessed Christmas – Public welcome to decorate Christmas cookies, make cards for local assisted living communities, and donate items to The Landing.

  • When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: LifeBridge: A Church of the Nazarene, 3343 East Circle Drive NE, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Elf! Christmas Movie Night – Movie night with courses based on the holiday film’s dialogue (including lots and lots of candy).

  • When: 6 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery
  • Cost: $22, fourdaughtersvineyard.com/visit/elf-movie-night

Because of Grace – Free Christmas musical about a Manhattan grocery store struggling through the holidays.

  • When: 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 5905 Silas Dent Road NW, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Live Nativity at Berne Church – public invited to drive-thru event.

  • When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Berne Stage, 23148 County Highway 24, West Concord
  • Cost: Free

Jolly Trolley Caroling & Cookie Decorating – Held by the Bella Voce alumni. Wear warm, festive clothing and a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holidazzle – Holiday-themed dinner and drinks in downtown Rochester.

  • When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Where: 301 N. Broadway Ave., Rochester
  • Cost: $94, eventbrite.com

Christmas Eve at Autumn Ridge – jazz band, hot festive drinks, and a gift for all first-time attendees in between services.

  • When: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24
  • Where: Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW, Rochester
  • Cost: Free

Spring Valley Community Christmas Dinner – For transportation to the dinner or meal delivery, please make reservations ahead of time by calling Faith United Methodist Church at 507-346-2830. The number to call on Christmas Day for a meal is 507-346-7153.

  • When: 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25
  • Where: Spring Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 617 Maple Lane, Spring Valley
  • Cost: Free
Related Topics: ROCHESTERWINONA AREAZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAST CHARLES-ELBASPRING VALLEY-WYKOFFWEST CONCORD
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts