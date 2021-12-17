A last-minute Christmas list of concerts, holiday parties, and more
Music, living nativities, cookie walks, and storytime with Santa.
Looking for festive concerts, kid-friendly photo opps, or just a place to eat Christmas dinner with friends? Look no further.
Music
Treedome Holiday Special – Music by Space Monkey Mafia, Clay Fulton and the Lost Forty, The Shackletons, Loud Mouth Brass, and Hannah Lou Woods.
- When: 5 p.m Friday, Dec. 17
- Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, Rochester
- Cost: Free
A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers – Playing Friday evening in Winona, and with Loud Mouth Brass in Rochester on Saturday afternoon.
- When: 9 p.m. Friday, 2-5 p.m. Saturday
- Where: No Name Bar, 252 E. Third St. Winona; Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester
- Cost: $5 cover Friday, 21+; free entry Saturday
D’Sievers Duo – Jazzy Christmas tunes at the Farmers Market Saturday, and Forager Brewery Sunday.
- When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday
- Where: 35 Fairgrounds Avenue SE, Rochester; 1005 Sixth St. NW, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Sara Evans: Blue Christmas Tour – American singer-songwriter.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive, Rochester
- Cost: $42.50-$215, mayocivicenter.com
Christmas with Cantus – Blend of narration and songs from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree,” and more.
- When: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW, Rochester
- Cost: Adults $34, students $5; www.cantussings.org/christmas
40th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols – Liturgy and music led by members of the church.
- When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW Rochester; or stream at www.zumbrolutheran.org
- Cost: Free
Glad Tidings
– The
Rochester Pops Orchestra
, featuring jazz vocalist Darren Saner, will play a mix of carols and holiday favorites by Frank Sinatra and Josh Groban.
- When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester
- Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 young adults (13-18), free for children ages 0-12; rochesterpops.com
Bus Boys Christmas Eve Eve – Music by Winona acoustic/folk/funk players.
- When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
- Where: HEI and Low Tap, 529 E. Wabasha St., Winona
- Cost: Free
Parties
Ugly Sweater Party – Ugly sweater contest, paper snowflake-making, and two classic holiday movies in the heated tent: “Miracle on 34th Street” at 6, and “Scrooge” at 7.
- When: 5-10 p.m. Friday
- Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Christmas at St. James – Free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, plus a small Christmas market and stories with Santa.
- When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
- Where: St. James Coffee, 4156 18th Ave. NW, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Children's Christmas Party – pizza, soda, and a movie in the upstairs game room.
- When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa
- Cost: Free
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party – Attendees in ugly sweaters or shirts could win prizes. Music by live DJ.
- When: 8 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Shar's Country Palace, 3925 Marion Road SE, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Annual Tom & Jerry's – Christmas Eve party traditional cocktails.
- When: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24
- Where: Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store, 113 First Ave. N, Mazeppa
- Cost: Free
Miscellaneous
See Santa & Mrs. Claus – Keep an eye out for Santa and Mrs. Claus riding around the town on a firetruck.
- When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Downtown St. Charles
- Cost: Free
Grace Lutheran Cookie Walk – two container sizes available, fill with candy and cookies of your choice.
- When: 3:30-4:30 p.m Saturday, Dec. 18
- Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 800 East Silver Lake Drive, Rochester
- More information: www.facebook.com/events/422539752918024
A Blessed Christmas – Public welcome to decorate Christmas cookies, make cards for local assisted living communities, and donate items to The Landing.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday
- Where: LifeBridge: A Church of the Nazarene, 3343 East Circle Drive NE, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Elf! Christmas Movie Night – Movie night with courses based on the holiday film’s dialogue (including lots and lots of candy).
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery
- Cost: $22, fourdaughtersvineyard.com/visit/elf-movie-night
Because of Grace – Free Christmas musical about a Manhattan grocery store struggling through the holidays.
- When: 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 5905 Silas Dent Road NW, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Live Nativity at Berne Church – public invited to drive-thru event.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Berne Stage, 23148 County Highway 24, West Concord
- Cost: Free
Jolly Trolley Caroling & Cookie Decorating – Held by the Bella Voce alumni. Wear warm, festive clothing and a mask.
- When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20
- Where: 6316 Shetland Drive NW, Rochester
- More information: Find the event on Facebook.
Holidazzle – Holiday-themed dinner and drinks in downtown Rochester.
- When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
- Where: 301 N. Broadway Ave., Rochester
- Cost: $94, eventbrite.com
Christmas Eve at Autumn Ridge – jazz band, hot festive drinks, and a gift for all first-time attendees in between services.
- When: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24
- Where: Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW, Rochester
- Cost: Free
Spring Valley Community Christmas Dinner – For transportation to the dinner or meal delivery, please make reservations ahead of time by calling Faith United Methodist Church at 507-346-2830. The number to call on Christmas Day for a meal is 507-346-7153.
- When: 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25
- Where: Spring Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 617 Maple Lane, Spring Valley
- Cost: Free