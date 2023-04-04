A league of her own: Rochester student makes local history with success in speech and debate

ROCHESTER — John Marshall High School senior Manasa Yerriboyina has found herself in a league of her own as a public speaker, despite starting off as a shy student who struggled to express herself.

According to her coach, Yerriboyina has qualified twice on the national stage, once for speech and once for debate, setting a high bar for any of her peers that come after her.

"(She's) the first ever student to do so in Rochester Public Schools," JM Speech and Debate Coach Claire Sagstuen said.

On top of setting that bar, Yerriboyina also has racked up a number of other notable achievements. In speech, she's been named No. 1 in Minnesota for poetry interpretation and No. 15 in the nation for program oral interpretation.

According to the National Speech and Debate Association, program oral interpretation is "a 10-minute performance that can include some combination of prose, poetry, and drama. ... The focus of the event is development of a theme or argument through the use of narrative, story, and/or characterization."

Deano Pape, a competition and event specialist with the National Speech and Debate Association said that as of Wednesday, Yerriboyina was only 26 points short of the 1,500 needed for "premier distinction." He described it as "one of our highest honors."

"It's a pretty rare achievement," Pape said about Yerriboyina's wide success. "Usually, students are either debaters or they're speech kids, and they don't often cross over successfully into both realms. So, that's really quite an awesome accomplishment."

Now a senior, Yerriboyina is getting ready to go into law after graduation. There are plenty of details she still has to figure out, but she knows she wants to fight for other young people who haven't been able to stand up for themselves.

As part of speech and debate, she's spoken against the issue of child marriage. She also plans to advocate for female education in rural areas of the world.

"I have a lot of connections to girls back home in India who are unfortunate victims of child marriage," she said. "Democratizing education for everyone around the world — that's my biggest goal."

Manasa Yerriboyina, a member of the homecoming court, during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

John Marshall has an impressive record in speech and debate overall. The school is listed in the top 100 nationally. Even though she's set a high bar for other students to match, Yerriboyina said she hopes she's just the most recent example of the school's success in the field.

"I just set the standard," she said. "I want everyone to beat the standard and really show what Rochester Public Schools is about."

Despite her status as a powerhouse in speech and debate, she started off as a shy student from India who was struggling to find the confidence to use her broken English at all, much less on a stage.

Yerriboyina was in the seventh grade when she started competing in speech and debate. At the time, she went around her middle school asking everyone to try it out with her. No one would, so she somehow found the courage to walk in by herself.

It's been a long journey since that point. She remembers watching hours worth of national reruns of students performing in speech and debate tournaments when she was younger.

"That is my dream — to make it there one day," Yerriboyina remembers thinking as a younger student. "And last year, I was standing on that same stage performing and I thought 'this is such a full circle moment.'"