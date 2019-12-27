A lot can happen in a year: Floods, murders, blizzards, elections. The Post Bulletin staff took a trip down memory lane and selected 10 stories as the tops in 2019: Here are their picks.
1. Charge against Alexander Weiss dismissed
Was a Rochester man using the only choice left available to him when he shot and killed a 17-year-old following a minor traffic crash, or did he make an unnecessary and unreasonable choice?
Two juries couldn’t answer that question, and the second-degree murder charge 26-year-old Alexander Weiss was facing was dismissed. Weiss shot and killed 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim on Jan. 14, 2018, following an automobile crash near the intersection of 31st Street and East River Road Northeast.
Throughout the course of the two trials, Weiss did not dispute that he caused Rahim’s death, but said that he acted in self-defense. The argument convinced some jurors but it wasn’t enough for the men and women of the jury to reach a unanimous verdict.
Weiss was first tried in April and after 12 hours of deliberation the jury could not agree. After telling the jurors that it “was not an easy case,” Judge Joseph Chase dismissed the jury.
Months later in October, Weiss was tried a second time. But again, despite 12 hours of deliberation, the jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Following the second mistrial, Weiss attorney James McGeeney filed a motion for acquittal, which would have had the judge rule that the evidence was insufficient to sustain of conviction.
A day before Weiss was set to return to court to hear whether the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office’s decision on whether they were pursuing a third trial, County Attorney Mark Ostrem filed a motion to dismiss the charge.
“It is a difficult decision, telling a family we cannot move forward to bring justice for a loved one’s death,” Ostrem wrote, adding the move does not dismiss the validity of the case or establish Weiss’s guilt or innocence.
The dismissal puts an end to the nearly two-year long saga for Weiss. -- Emily Cutts
2. 'We snapped it up right away'
May 16: After 42 years owned by the Small family, the Post Bulletin has changed hands to another family-owned media company, Forum Communications of Fargo, N.D. “When we saw an opportunity like this in our backyard, we snapped it up right away,” said Forum President Bill Marcil Jr., the fifth-generation member of his family to lead FCC. The purchase does not include the 100,000-square-foot Post Bulletin complex at 18 First Ave. SE, or the printing press. Those were bought by a company called PB Rochester Investments LLC, for $10.5 million, presumably for redevelopment. So, the PB has moved its 60 news and advertising employees to the Think Bank building at 1700 Greenview Drive SW. -- Jeff Kiger
3. A winter for the record books.
Feb. 25: When it's so bad that even the plows give up, you know you've got a real Minnesota winter on your hands. Record snowfall and blizzard conditions, first on the weekend of Feb. 25, and then in March and April, caused damage to property and psyches across southern Minnesota. The February blizzard set the tone, with 13.5 inches of snow in Rochester. At least two dozen barn roofs in the area collapsed, resulting in the loss of livestock and livelihood. The March and April storms weren't quite as ferocious, but were still enough to have even the most hardy Minnesotans saying they had enough. -- Tom Weber
4. Riess charged in MN for husband's death
More than a year after David Riess was found dead in his Blooming Prairie home, his wife was charged with his murder.
Lois Riess was indicted by a Dodge County Grand Jury in May on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder. David Riess, was found shot to death in the couple’s Blooming Prairie home in March 2018.
Bringing the charges to court was a months-long process, as local authorities waited for the handgun believed to be used in the incident to be retrieved from Florida. Lois Riess’ then-pending legal case in Florida for the death of Pamela Hutchinson in April 2018 also delayed the Minnesota case. Riess could be back in Minnesota early next year to answer to the charges following her guilty pleas and life sentence in Florida.
5. Homeless issue in Rochester
Homelessness emerged as a growing concern early in 2019 as more and more people sought overnight shelter in Rochester’s skyways and other public spaces on winter nights.
A series of community meetings launched by Mayor Kim Norton, with the help of Olmsted County officials, led to an agreement to hire a consultant, the Corporation for Supportive Housing, which is working on a list of recommendations for a long-term plan to address homelessness in the city and county. The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayo Clinic joined the city and county in funding the effort, which is expected to produce a report early next year.
In the meantime, the same entities worked together to establish the new Rochester Community Warming Center, which opened earlier this month under the guidance of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
6. First female mayor takes office
Rochester’s first female mayor was sworn in on Jan. 7 during the city’s first-ever inauguration of elected officials.
In the nearly 12 months that followed, Mayor Kim Norton said her gender wasn’t a factor in the accomplishments achieved in 2019, including addressing homelessness concerns; helping connect neighborhoods with new programs, such as Safe City Nights and the ForWard concert series; and the establishment of new sustainability efforts. Additionally, she was selected as one of 40 mayors chosen to participate in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
“It feels like a really strong first year,” she said, noting the office has a steep learning curve when it comes to determining the best approach to influence city policy as a mayor without a council vote.
7. Floodwaters wreak havoc across region
June 27-28, July 5, July 20: "This will be a $3 million to $4 million event," said Gov. Tim Walz.
And that was just one of the floods that deluged Southeast Minnesota during the wettest year on record. June 27-28, 7 inches fell in some areas of what was the biggest flooding event of the summer. A week later, another 7 inches fell. Dodge and Olmsted counties were the hardest hit, though no area was safe from the deluge. The saturated ground basically turned every rainstorm into a potential flood, a problem that wouldn't end until well into the summer.
8. Caledonia's juggernaut
Nov. 29: The beat goes on, and on, and on for the Caledonia football program. It’s a stunningly winning one, the Warriors having now finished on top in 68 straight games — the current longest high school football winning streak in the nation — and claimed five straight state titles. The latest crown came Nov. 29, with Caledonia beating Minneapolis North 26-0 in the Class AA Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium. As much as the winning has left this town of 2,800 in an adoring mood over its team and its 23rd-year coach Carl Fruechte, what’s resonated just as much is the impact the program has had on the players’ growth as young men. — Pat Ruff
9. A crisis in rural care
Oct. 30: Mayo Clinic curtails birth services in Albert Lea, just one of a host of small-town and rural service reductions that spell out what the Post Bulletin's editorial board refers to as a "crisis in rural health care." Providing services across a far-flung network no longer makes economic or organizational sense, according to Mayo, and they are not alone: more than 100 rural hospitals across the U.S. have closed since 2010, according to Becker's Hospital Review. Mayo itself closed clinics in six cities across the region, and consolidated services from Albert Lea to nearby Austin. -- Jeff Pieters
10. Water softener malfunction floods Rochester Public Library
Sometime on the morning of Sept. 22 a third-floor water softener in the Rochester Public Library malfunctioned. The equipment blew a hole in a wall and for several hours sent thousands of gallons of water cascading through the building.
Although about $20,000 of library materials were damaged or destroyed, most of the collection was unscathed. Much of the building sustained water damage.
Library staff, with the help of other city workers, the Rochester Fire Department; Rochester Police; Rochester Parks and Recreation and Service Master worked to clean up the damage to partially reopen the library Sept. 25. The second floor remained closed until Oct. 22.
Repair work on the auditorium, the library’s main public event space, began in early November, and the space opened Dec. 6.
Repair work will continue in 2020 but as far as library services, facilities and events, patrons can consider the incident water under the bridge. -- John Molseed