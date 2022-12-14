A new Rochester rec center focused on providing mentors is set to open in January

ROCHESTER — Nearly a year after the Rochester YMCA closed due to “operational inefficiencies,” a new community youth center is slated to open in the first week of January in the old East Gage Elementary gym in Northwest Rochester, said Andre Crockett, the inspiration behind the center.

During a tour of the gym, there were abundant signs and visual markers of the facility’s renewal and renovation. New hoops had been installed on the backboards. The walls and bathrooms sported fresh coats of paint. Classroom spaces had been built out. A concession sign even advertised hot dogs, chips and other foods.

Dheyaa Al Jumali puts another coat on the walls of one of the youth center's classrooms in Rochester. Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

Crockett, pastor of Vision Church in Rochester, has headed-up projects and nonprofits in Rochester since he moved here in the mid-1990s, but none has been as ambitious as starting up a new rec center, he said.

The proposed Sports Mentorship Academy won’t be a traditional youth center for activities like open gym. Instead it will be geared to the developmental needs of the area’s youth, primarily its BIPOC community.

Athletics will be the inducement for families and youth to come, but what will distinguish it from other rec centers will be its programming. Sports programs and summer camps will be paired with classes on how to own a business, financial literacy, after-school tutoring and other classes.

At its heart, it will be a place to find mentors and role models many young people need but often lack in their lives, he said.

“All kids need guidance. All of them do,” Crockett said. “It will be a hub for youth-oriented organizations all in one place.”

Crockett, 48, knows the power that mentors can play in the lives of troubled youth. Raised on the crime-infested streets of inner-city Baltimore, Crockett says his first positive role model was his high school coach. He was 15 at the time. It was a life-changing experience.

Crockett has seen the price young people pay when they don’t have role models in their lives. One of his nephews was killed while a member of a gang.

“One of the driving forces and urgency (behind the rec center) is not seeing another mother bury their kid,” he said.

Still, Crockett has had to scale back some of more ambitious plans. He originally aimed for an early December opening, but pushed the date back to January to coincide with students returning from the Christmas break.

Fundraising has also fallen somewhat short of his original, ambitious goal. He had set a goal of raising $100,000 within a two-month period. While he said he is “close” to reaching the goal, renovating the old gym has proven to be more expensive than originally thought, and total costs will be closer to $160,000. One unanticipated cost was the need to plug the gym’s leaky walls with sealant.

Crockett said he isn’t disappointed in what he has been able to raise. The challenges weren’t unexpected. But the reality is that Black and brown-led organizations and initiatives struggle to get funded much in Rochester.

“The truth of the matter (is) less than 2% of foundations give to Black-led organizations,” he said.

He estimates the majority of money he has raised for the youth center — about 60% — has come from out-of-state BIPOC individuals and organizations. The rest has come from within the Rochester community.

Crockett said some of the skepticism he encountered from potential donors in the community focuses on the aggressive timeline for opening the youth center.

He suspects if he had planned a summer opening and a bigger lead time, local giving would have been more robust. A less aggressive approach would have given him more time to educate people on why he thinks a youth center is so vitally needed for the area’s Black and brown youth.

“They’re still be an opportunity for them to do sponsorships,” said Crockett, who said he has been more focused on securing dollars through sponsorships than grants. “I think Rochester is a very giving community, don’t get me wrong, if they trust you and know you first of all.”

Even though fundraising has been a bit of a slog, Crockett is heartened by the organizations, businesses and individuals who stepped up. A grant from the Home Depot’s foundation allowed the purchase of counter tops, flooring and shower heads as well as paintwork on the gym. And it came at a time to lift his spirits.

“During the time that I needed some encouragement, (the foundation) came through,” Crockett said. “Not only did it come with supplies, but it’s coming with manpower.”

Crockett also got a deal from Sam’s Club on four flat-screen televisions and TV mounts. Mayo Clinic plans to give to the community center. The Rochester Area Foundation has donated to the center.

Soon after his efforts to open a new youth center went public, a Rochester dentist gave a thousand dollars.

The gym lies next to Center City Housing Center’s Empowerment Center, which houses agencies serving low-income and homeless families and youth.

“This is very important to me, because (a youth center like this one) was part of my healing process,” he said. “It was my safe haven.”