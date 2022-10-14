We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
'A really cool experience': Rochester linemen, mechanics return from hurricane recovery trip

Six Rochester Public Utilities workers joined roughly 40 other Minnesota lineworkers for a one-week trip to Florida to help restore power in communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

DSC_0015.JPG
Minnesota lineworkers replace broken power line poles in Bartow, Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state.
Contributed / Rochester Public Utilities
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 14, 2022 04:21 PM
ROCHESTER — When Category 4 Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida, six Rochester Public Utilities workers packed up and hit the road. The Rochester staff joined roughly 40 other Minnesota lineworkers in a weeklong effort to restore power to Florida communities after the storm pummeled through.

''Our end goal is just to try to get people's power back on," said Chad Peterson, one of the RPU linemen who was sent out for the mutual aid response. "We know the convenience of electricity and the inconvenience of when you don't have electricity."

On Sept. 28, the day Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Peterson embarked on a 30-hour road trip with RPU linemen Bjorn Olson, Tom St. Marie and Colton Kostner, and mechanics Luke Wilder and Ray Papenfuss to Bartow, Florida, an inland city southeast of Lakeland, Florida. There, Peterson said his crew — comprised of workers from Rochester, New Ulm and Elk River — replaced broken power line poles.

"They had 12,000 (electric) meters, and when we showed up, 11,300 of the meters were out," he said. "(The damage) was very similar, to use an example, of last December — we had a tornado go through the south side of Rochester. It was very similar to that."

In his nearly 14 years with RPU, Peterson has worked on mutual aid efforts in the Minnesota towns of Owatonna and Shakopee, but this was his first time leaving the state to help.

"We're all going there to just help out and get power back on," Peterson said. "But it's also a really cool experience for us as linemen to see other ways that people do their job and just work with other people from all around the country."

DSC_0073.JPG
Minnesota lineworkers replace broken power line poles in Bartow, Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state.
Contributed / Rochester Public Utilities

While Peterson said receiving appreciation from the Bartow community meant a lot, spending time away from home was difficult.

"The hardness of it, us leaving our families — I have a wife and three kids," he said. "Leaving my wife to do all the kids' sports and stuff, it was probably harder on my wife than it was me. That kind of opened my eyes up to that, and I really appreciated that side of my family for helping out."

Now back home, Peterson said it was cool how lineworkers from all around the country came together to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.

"The entire country, even though how screwed up things are right now, all the linesmen come together ... to come to Florida," he said. "We don't know their voltages and stuff like that or their system, but yet we can all come together for one common task, and it just all works out."

DSC_0116.JPG
Minnesota lineworkers replace broken power line poles in Bartow, Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state.
Contributed / Rochester Public Utilities

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
