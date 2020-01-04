Friday was the final day of my 41 years of a doctoral-level study of human nature. I have retired as a reporter from the Post Bulletin.
This career was one of the greatest learning experiences of my life -- more than college, more than all the books I've read.
I've learned a lot about how the world works or doesn't work; how power is exerted, how money sounds when it talks, how big decisions are frequently made based on faulty information, how charlatans sometimes get elected to office.
But I've also learned that, in the midst of the darkest times, human nature is indefatigable. Like most reporters, I've seen people at their best in the worst possible circumstances. It is truly humbling.
Along the way, every prejudice I've ever had has been blown apart. It's embarrassing to admit how often the people I was sent to interview turned out not to be the stereotypes I had expected. That lesson was learned more often than I care to admit. As a lifelong Packers fan, I found that even Vikings fans can be decent people.
Here, though, is the biggest lesson of all: Willful ignorance is a threat to our society.
Thomas Jefferson, in a quote often repeated by newspaper people, said, "If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be."
An informed citizenry, of course, is a key component in a democracy. That doesn't go just for the voting booth, and it doesn't include only formal education.
It also means we need to learn about our neighbors, about our institutions, about our history. That won't happen, though, without being open to the possibility we don't know everything. When it is decided we already know all we care to learn about certain people or a particular issue, the ignorance Jefferson warned of has firmly taken root.
That's not a good place for our society to be, just as it was not a good place for a journalist to be.
My seat of privilege in the front row of the news is now voluntarily relinquished. From now on, I'll watch the world go by from the comfort of my front porch, at least in warmer weather.
But the lessons learned about being generous of spirit will not be forgotten -- I promise.