A Rochester home under renovation broken into

A Rochester home being renovated in the 2900 block of Dunlap Lane Southeast was burgled shortly before the Christmas weekend.

“It’s unknown if they left a door unlocked or not,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said, adding that officers did not find evidence of a forced entry when they responded to the reported incident Friday evening.

He said the burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

The home is owned by a 38-year-old woman, but Moilanen said she wasn’t living there while renovations were underway,

Tools, a TV soundbar and doorknob handles were taken, for a total estimated loss of $1,500.

The incident remains under investigation.