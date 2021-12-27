SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

A Rochester home under renovation broken into

Tools and other items reported taken in burglary of empty Rochester home.

Police lights
stock photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 27, 2021 09:47 AM
A Rochester home being renovated in the 2900 block of Dunlap Lane Southeast was burgled shortly before the Christmas weekend.

“It’s unknown if they left a door unlocked or not,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said, adding that officers did not find evidence of a forced entry when they responded to the reported incident Friday evening.

He said the burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The home is owned by a 38-year-old woman, but Moilanen said she wasn’t living there while renovations were underway,

Tools, a TV soundbar and doorknob handles were taken, for a total estimated loss of $1,500.

The incident remains under investigation.

