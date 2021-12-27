A Rochester home under renovation broken into
Tools and other items reported taken in burglary of empty Rochester home.
A Rochester home being renovated in the 2900 block of Dunlap Lane Southeast was burgled shortly before the Christmas weekend.
“It’s unknown if they left a door unlocked or not,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said, adding that officers did not find evidence of a forced entry when they responded to the reported incident Friday evening.
He said the burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
The home is owned by a 38-year-old woman, but Moilanen said she wasn’t living there while renovations were underway,
Tools, a TV soundbar and doorknob handles were taken, for a total estimated loss of $1,500.
The incident remains under investigation.
