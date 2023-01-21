STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'A special place in my heart': Rochester student named Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year

“I will do whatever it takes to make club, my community and this world a better place one day at time,” said Baylie Chappuis, a junior at Century High School.

Baylie Club.jpg
Baylie Chappuis holds hands with her supporters while waiting for the results of the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year leadership program on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 20, 2023 09:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — When Baylie Chappuis walks into the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, she knows she is loved.

And she shares that love and care with fellow club members through the dance program. Students join in their pods, or grade levels, and Chappuis’ message to each one is they are loved and heard.

“Their smile and then their joy that they bring into the room,” Chappuis said about her enjoyment of working with kids. “And they just have fun, and I love being able to be a part of their life and their journey at club.”

Also Read
Incident
Local
Olmsted County Attorney: No charges against deputy who fired weapon in December arrest attempt
Olmsted County Deputy Sean Michael Cooper use of deadly force was justified, according to the Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.
January 20, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Snow
Local
Science of the snow day: How Rochester Public Schools makes the decision and whether snow days will last
During the 2018-19 school year, there were 10 days off because of weather in Rochester Public Schools.
January 20, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: 101 Donations: Rochester resident makes giving blood a routine
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 20, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

As a leader at the Boys & Girls Club, Chappuis entered the Youth of the Year leadership competition, which commends youth for their leadership, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles, with members Aerionna Prieto and Aniya Jones.

When Chappuis became Youth of the Year on Friday, she turned with a smile to the crowd and immediately to shake hands with her fellow candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just eternally grateful for every opportunity that the Boys & Girls Club has given me, and just especially this one,” Chappuis said. “I think this will take me further into my future career and life in general.”

Through club experiences over the past six years, Chappuis said she has learned new skills and grown as a leader. She helps “everywhere that I can” with the dance pods, and looks forward to their next performances.

“Everyone walks into through same doors to the same environment but the truth is everyone leaves to a different environment, home life and takes on different responsibilities. I believe every club member deserves to experience what I have experienced at club,” Chappuis said in her speech. “Dance is my favorite way to make others feel confident, loved, heard and understood whether I’m teaching them a new dance and telling them how amazing they’re doing and the true talent they have or listening to what is frustrating them and helping them grasp whatever they feel they cannot.”

Baylie Speech.JPG
Baylie Chappuis shares her speech at the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year leadership program on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Through the Youth of the Year process, Chappuis is “so grateful” for the support of her gymnastics team at Century High School, including assistant coach Alex O’Connell. She also babysits O’Connell’s children.

“She was always a very dedicated athlete, team supporter, super motivated. She was the gymnast who would get injured and still be at every single practice, like nothing held her back. And you can really see that in everything she does, she goes at it whole-heartedly,” O’Connell said about Chappuis’ time as a gymnast for the past three years. “(She) puts her all into everything.”

When her father passed away of a drug overdose in August 2021, she went to spend time with her “second family” at club. Mama Rhonda, one of the staff members, carried her through with love and compassion.

“(Mama Rhonda) has been there for my highest of highs and lowest of lows,” Chappuis said. “Club will always have a special place in my heart where staff and club members became family.”

Chappuis will next share her speech with club members from across Minnesota in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

She plans to major in nursing at the University of Minnesota Rochester after she graduates high school in 2024. She hopes to become a pediatric registered nurse.

“She has become family to me and my kids,” O’Connell said. “I think everyone in the gym thinks of her as the ‘go-to girl.’ She’s always extremely supportive. She’s just a great kid and she is so positive and has that wonderful energy to be around. She’s very inspiring to everyone.”

Youth of Year Announcement.JPG
Boys & Girls Club director of programs Samuel Hawkins announces Baylie Chappuis as the Youth of the Year on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

As the three candidates inspired attendees, Chappuis said she will continue listening to people’s perspectives and advocating for people–just like she’s learned at the Boys & Girls Club.

“I will do whatever it takes to make club, my community and this world a better place one day at time,” Chappuis said.

Baylie Congrats.JPG
Baylie Chappuis, right, smiles at the announcement of being named the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester Youth of the Year on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Aerionna Speech.JPG
Aerionna Prieto shares her speech at the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year leadership program on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Aniya Speech.JPG
Aniya Jones shares her speech at the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year leadership program on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLEBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Steeplechase Event Center
Business
Mazeppa event center lets locals hit the snow tubing slopes
In February, Steeplechase Event Center will offer skiing and snowboarding for the first time. In the meantime, people of all ages are taking part in snow tubing on the weekends.
January 20, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: 2022 honorees and graduates
Fall 2022 President's and Dean's lists and graduates.
January 20, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 20, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Snappy Stop
Business
'Hotter, fresher, faster service' has kept Snappy Stop as Rochester’s favorite local fast food joint
Snappy Stop has remained one of the most consistent fast food joints in Rochester as it approaches 40 years of business.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson