'A special place in my heart': Rochester student named Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year

ROCHESTER — When Baylie Chappuis walks into the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, she knows she is loved.

And she shares that love and care with fellow club members through the dance program. Students join in their pods, or grade levels, and Chappuis’ message to each one is they are loved and heard.

“Their smile and then their joy that they bring into the room,” Chappuis said about her enjoyment of working with kids. “And they just have fun, and I love being able to be a part of their life and their journey at club.”

As a leader at the Boys & Girls Club, Chappuis entered the Youth of the Year leadership competition, which commends youth for their leadership, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles, with members Aerionna Prieto and Aniya Jones.

When Chappuis became Youth of the Year on Friday, she turned with a smile to the crowd and immediately to shake hands with her fellow candidates.

“I’m just eternally grateful for every opportunity that the Boys & Girls Club has given me, and just especially this one,” Chappuis said. “I think this will take me further into my future career and life in general.”

Through club experiences over the past six years, Chappuis said she has learned new skills and grown as a leader. She helps “everywhere that I can” with the dance pods, and looks forward to their next performances.

“Everyone walks into through same doors to the same environment but the truth is everyone leaves to a different environment, home life and takes on different responsibilities. I believe every club member deserves to experience what I have experienced at club,” Chappuis said in her speech. “Dance is my favorite way to make others feel confident, loved, heard and understood whether I’m teaching them a new dance and telling them how amazing they’re doing and the true talent they have or listening to what is frustrating them and helping them grasp whatever they feel they cannot.”

Baylie Chappuis shares her speech at the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year leadership program on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Through the Youth of the Year process, Chappuis is “so grateful” for the support of her gymnastics team at Century High School, including assistant coach Alex O’Connell. She also babysits O’Connell’s children.

“She was always a very dedicated athlete, team supporter, super motivated. She was the gymnast who would get injured and still be at every single practice, like nothing held her back. And you can really see that in everything she does, she goes at it whole-heartedly,” O’Connell said about Chappuis’ time as a gymnast for the past three years. “(She) puts her all into everything.”

When her father passed away of a drug overdose in August 2021, she went to spend time with her “second family” at club. Mama Rhonda, one of the staff members, carried her through with love and compassion.

“(Mama Rhonda) has been there for my highest of highs and lowest of lows,” Chappuis said. “Club will always have a special place in my heart where staff and club members became family.”

Chappuis will next share her speech with club members from across Minnesota in March.

She plans to major in nursing at the University of Minnesota Rochester after she graduates high school in 2024. She hopes to become a pediatric registered nurse.

“She has become family to me and my kids,” O’Connell said. “I think everyone in the gym thinks of her as the ‘go-to girl.’ She’s always extremely supportive. She’s just a great kid and she is so positive and has that wonderful energy to be around. She’s very inspiring to everyone.”

Boys & Girls Club director of programs Samuel Hawkins announces Baylie Chappuis as the Youth of the Year on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

As the three candidates inspired attendees, Chappuis said she will continue listening to people’s perspectives and advocating for people–just like she’s learned at the Boys & Girls Club.

“I will do whatever it takes to make club, my community and this world a better place one day at time,” Chappuis said.

Baylie Chappuis, right, smiles at the announcement of being named the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester Youth of the Year on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Aerionna Prieto shares her speech at the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year leadership program on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin