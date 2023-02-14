A Ukrainian president by any other name would still smell as sweet

Dear Answer Man: Come on now! Enough is enough. Zelensky, Zelenskyy, Zelenskiy … which is Volodymyr’s correct name? I’m not even going to try checking on his first name. I recently noticed Zelenskyy in the news, and I merely thought it was a typo. Then I started noticing it more often. Now I have seen a third version — Zelenskiy — in a Reuters story. Here’s hoping the Answer Man can find the correct (corect? correctt?) version for U.S. news at least.

Thanks, Confused.

Dear Confused,

This is Muammar Gaddafi all over again.

If you recall, the Libyan leader — official title of his office when he died: "Brotherly Leader and Guide of the Revolution" — who died when his own revolution faced a revolt, had his last name spelled at least six different ways in the media over the years.

Gaddafi with a G. Kaddafi with a K. Same, but with one F: Kadafi. Qaddafi with a Q. Gadhafi with one F and an H for helpful pronunciation. Then there was the el-Qaddafi version, because, you know, Arabic. The military strongman's first name was no less daunting for journalists, with the spelling split somewhat between Moammar and Muammar.

A 2011 article by the Christian Science Monitor noted that all these spellings were used by various mainstream news outlets, so the Associated Press, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, BBC, CNN, MSNBC and more couldn't even agree on a consensus. The article noted the problem stemmed from the fact there's no real direct translation from Arabic, which comes with its own alphabet, to English. And some spellings were meant to help better approximate how his name is actually pronounced.

All that, dear Confused, leads your helpful Answer Man to say this: I don't know how to spell the name of the Ukrainian president in English. And, you are correct: A search of the Post Bulletin and other websites shows spellings ranging from Zelensky (Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal) to Zelenskyy (Rueters, Associated Press, Financial Times, NBC) to Zelenskiy (Reuters, again, The Guardian, USNews).

In the Cyrillic alphabet, it is spelled "Володимир Зеленський." Find a Cyrillic expert and you (and I) may have our answer. That said, the Post Bulletin gets its input of national and international news from various wire sources, and most of these stories upload automatically to our website. Alas, this means we — and you — are at the mercy of their spelling vagaries.

And I wouldn't expect the situation to change anytime soon. The confusion about Gaddafi (that's the spelling I'm using) and his names lasted for decades. In 1981 — 30 years before the above-mentioned CSM article — Saturday Night Live lampooned the issue pointing out the different spellings and finishing with news anchor Brian Doyle-Murray saying, "My personal favorite is from the comic book publishers — Kadaffy Duck."

Now that quacks me up.

There's only one way to spell Answer Man.