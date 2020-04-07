When you can’t do much, little things take on a lot of importance.
At least that’s what Lindsay Herr thought as she and her son, Felix, affixed construction paper hearts to their front window.
Since March, several Rochester residents have posted photos of windows papered over with hearts, flowers, and uplifting messages to the #aworldofhearts Facebook group, which has more than 505,000 members. The goal of the online community is to show passersby a message of love and togetherness. And posting photos to the group ensures that people in quarantine can reap the same benefits without even leaving their homes.
Eight-year-old Felix, a Longfellow student, was on spring break when Rochester began shutting down, Herr said. He was aware that something was happening — what with Dad home and vacation stretching out longer than expected — but didn’t quite understand that what was happening in Rochester was just one small part of a global crisis.
Herr was looking for a way to open up that conversation, she said. Joining the art movement seemed like a good first step. So with Felix out of school, and with lots of time on their hands, the family cut out multicolored hearts and set them up in the window with a Teddy bear for walkers to see.
After their display was up, Herr said she used the project to explain the coronavirus pandemic to Felix — why they were staying in the house, why they couldn’t go to restaurants. But she also showed him other World of Hearts posts to demonstrate that other people were also using the bad situation to make something good.
“It’s not just us, and it’s scary, but we’re all in the same boat, and we can do something cool and fun while we’re here,” Herr said. “It’s just something positive.”
Living on East Center Street, Jessica Ihrke sees seniors walking their dogs just about every afternoon. Oftentimes, the pups will turn toward her window to check for her cat. So she decided to give the people something to look at, too.
She hoped her rainbow, gradient display — striking against her house’s white exterior — would help “brighten up the whole neighborhood.”
“I hope it makes their heart as happy as it makes mine,” she said. “Especially since most of the time lately, you don’t feel good.”