A wrecked truck, viral video and a reminder on ice safety

No one was hurt when a truck on Lake Pepin fell through the ice Saturday.

A truck broke through the ice near on Lake Pepin near Methodist Beach in Frontenac Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 20, 2022 07:16 PM
LAKE CITY — A driver ventured too far onto Lake Pepin on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, and broke through the ice.

The driver was able to get out of the trunk unhurt, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s office.

The incident, which was followed by temperatures in the mid-40s Sunday, is a reminder that ice conditions can vary within a few feet.

That’s a lesson Quarry Hill staff put to “Ice, Ice Safety,” a cheesy video on the nature center's YouTube channel that’s been viewed about 1,500 times. Quarry Hill executive director Pam Meyer was joined by staffers Jenna Daire, KyAnne Hilger, and Brooke Hilger danced and rapped a parody of the unintentionally hilarious song “Ice, Ice, Baby” by Vanilla Ice.

“What started as office banter back and forth … turned into, ‘hey, this is a really good idea,’” said Lori Forstie, spokeswoman for Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Staff seemed to enjoy getting silly and a bit outside their comfort zone for students who would watch the educational video.

“It was actually a blast both trying to write the lyrics, decide how far out of their comfort zone they wanted to get,” Forstie said. “To be honest, going out of your comfort zone to help kids learn is what it’s all about.”

Also appearing in the video are members of the Rochester Fire Department who were doing ice rescue training on the pond at the nature center.

The pond is a good place for training. It has an aerator that keeps the water oxygenated for wildlife living in the pond. That means a portion of the pond will always be open and have thin ice around it.

The video also shares the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources guide for ice thickness for walking up to driving.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office attributes lack of experience to the incident in which a truck that fell through the ice Saturday at Lake Pepin near Methodist Beach in Frontenac. The driver was not intoxicated, according to the office. Deputies and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the incident.

