Abandoned properties find new life as affordable homes in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County has been foraging a new path to create affordable homes from rundown and abandoned properties during the past five years.

Rather than auctioning off tax-forfeited homes and properties to cover a portion of the owners' public debts, the county has opted to sell several properties to a pair of local nonprofits with a mission to provide affordable homeownership.

“This is just a great way, for the most part, where the county can, at little out-of-pocket cost to them, increase the amount of affordable homeownership opportunities in the community,” said Jennifer Woodford, president of Rochester Area Foundation, which includes the First Homes program.

First Homes has acquired seven of the 10 tax-forfeited properties that Olmsted County has sold through its Housing and Redevelopment Authority to help provide housing options on properties that are often seen as an eyesore to neighbors. The other three properties have been acquired by Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.

The county began looking at tax-forfeited properties as new housing opportunities in 2017, when the option was raised as county commissioners reviewed potential forfeitures. State law allows government entities to acquire the properties before auction, if they are found to have public value.

“I think it’s a good investment in the community,” said Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden, who helped initiate the option that put the properties in HRA control before being sold to the nonprofits.

Since the program’s launch, four new affordable homes have been created and at least eight more are in the works.

Delays create opportunities for Habitat home projects

Woodford and Habitat Executive Director Pat Heydon point out that acquiring the property is only the first step in developing an affordable home, which means it sometimes takes a few years to open the doors on a new home.

In the case of a Chatfield home that was forfeited and sold to Habitat for Humanity in 2018, the delays have involved an organization restructuring and COVID challenges.

A tax-forfeited property in northeast Chatfield is seen on July 3, 2023. The property is the anticipated site for a new twinhome planned by Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

The delays also opened opportunities.

The home and property, which were valued at $59,200 in 2017, were sold to the nonprofit for $2,500, with plans to construct a duplex on the site, but Chatfield City Administrator Joel Young said the city banned building twin homes in the neighborhood at the time.

Since the sale, the city code has changed, and the Chatfield City Council approved splitting the lot for a duplex last year.

Heydon said the delay also provided the organization a chance to refine plans for the twin home, scaling it back to make each property more affordable for future residents.

“We are talking about building a home that’s affordable,” she said. “We sell at appraised value. If you overbuild a house, it’s going to appraise higher and our homeowners can no longer afford the purchase.”

The latest plans for the new homes are under review, with the hope of obtaining city permission to start construction in August.

In the meantime, Habitat for Humanity has been able to build two separate homes on a southwest Rochester lot it bought for $20,000, where the tax-forfeited structure was too deteriorated to save, and the organization rehabilitated a southeast Rochester home it purchased for $15,000.

Habitat for Humanity was able to build on the southeast Rochester investment to create a $200,000 home for a family that would not be able to afford the higher costs that are often associated with “flipped” homes on the local market.

“The layout of that house was not good,” Heydon said. “We were able to take a two-bedroom, two-bath house and make it a three-bedroom, three-bath house without changing the footprint.”

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on rehabilitating a home in southeast Rochester. Contributed / Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

Peter Christenson, a Habitat volunteer who worked on the renovated house, said the transformation was interesting to watch, since the house was in rough shape when the county sold it.

“It was definitely an interesting project to work on, because there is more involved than with a standard rebuild,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity homes aren't free

Homes through Habitat for Humanity and First Homes aren’t free, but the goal is to keep costs down for the future homeowners.

In Habitat’s case, that involves providing a first mortgage based on what the homeowner can afford, with monthly payments based on approximately 30% of the household’s income. Additional mortgages are provided to cover the added appraised value, while often delaying payments for 30 years or until the home is sold.

Since combined mortgages are based on the value of the home, the advantage of obtaining the property at a reduced price gives Habitat flexibility needed to keep construction costs down, which allows the organization to work on more homes.

“The hand up helps create that establishment of generational wealth,” Heydon said, pointing out that homeowners develop equity as they live in the homes.

Justin Voss, director of projects with First Homes, looks on as Jacob Rogers, an electrician with Electrical Solutions and Service, goes over some of the work they did as well as what needs to be done Friday, June 23, 2023, at a home purchased by First Homes in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

At First Homes, the process for reducing homeowner costs are different, since typical 30-year mortgages are involved.

However, the buyer only purchases the home, not the land, which remains in a land trust. The process provides a reduced entry point for homeownership.

As a result, the savings provided by the county are passed on with each sale.

Woodford said the First Homes model, which calls for all future sales to be handled by the organization with income-guidelines for potential buyers, means each future sale retains the affordability provided through the county effort.

“It’s that way for the first homeowner, then the next homeowner and the next homeowner, in perpetuity,” she said.

First Homes to expand home options

Woodford said the tax-forfeited properties also provide some flexibility when it comes to providing affordable homes.

“It gives us the opportunity to try things we wouldn’t normally have,” she said.

As an example, she points to a southeast Rochester house First Homes bought from the county HRA for $2,500. The building had to be demolished, leaving a 8,725-square-foot lot within walking distance of Graham Park and Broadway Avenue.

She said the goal is build a two-bedroom home without a basement or garage in an attempt to keep the home price under $200,000, which has been a challenge for local builders.

An unlivable southeast Rochester home was removed to make way for a new home, which First Homes hopes to be able to build and sell for less than $200,000. Contributed / First Homes

“It’s a little bit of a proof of concept for us,” she said, pointing out the reduced property costs help alleviate some potential risk.

First Homes will also be expanding its home options with four empty Rose Drive Southeast lots the county sold to the nonprofit for $1,000 each, with additional city assessments needing to be paid.

Woodford said state support is being sought to help create some larger single-family homes, which were identified as a need during a recent study regarding homeownership among Black, indigenous and people of color residents.

“They might be perfect for some multi-generational living,” she said of the larger lots.

Supreme Court ruling on seized condo brings caution

The past histories of the homes are as varied as their paths to reuse. Some are vacated properties where owners are difficult to track down, and others have had owners who were unwilling to pay the taxes owed.

Mary Blair-Hoeft, Olmsted County's next director of property records and licensing, said the forfeiture process isn’t taken lightly.

“The team spends a lot of time working with people, with payment plans and working through things,” she said, pointing out that most potential foreclosures end with some agreement to pay taxes or sell the property to someone who will pay the amount owed.

Under state law, the forfeiture process takes at least three years, with the clock starting in January after the first missed tax payment. At that point, county staff begins sending notices to property owners and reaching out to make sure they are aware that the process has started.

“They work hard to reach these people,” she said. “We don’t want to create a homeless person.”

Dunn agreed, pointing to the HRA’s mission to preserve and create housing, while also fighting potential housing instability.

“If somebody is living in the property, our primary focus is to see what we can do to help the property owner maintain ownership,” he said.

When that isn’t possible, Dunn said the process must still play out to ensure owners’ rights are protected.

Some of those rights are at the center of a national discussion that could stall future sales to First Homes and Habitat for Humanity.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year involved a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman whose condominium was seized by Hennepin County for failure to pay property taxes. The court ruled that the county should not have kept the excess revenue from an auction of the tax-forfeited property, which amounted to approximately $25,000.

Blair-Hoeft said the May ruling has put county auditors on watch for future action.

“Right now, they are all pulling back on forfeitures for the attorneys and probably some additional legislation comes through,” she said.

At the same time, she said Olmsted County hasn’t seen many tax-forfeited properties — if any — that have sold for more than what was owed in local taxes.

“We are always in the negative,” she said.

If a property does sell for more than what is owed, Blair-Hoeft said the excess would go into a county fund to offset tax losses connected to other forfeitures, which frequently involve odd parcels that have little to no value. It cannot be used for other purposes.

County commissioners recently discussed the process during an administrative committee meeting, trying to determine the goal for future sale, with some divide regarding whether the goal is to recoup lost taxes or provide affordable properties for First Homes and Habitat for Humanity.

Kiscaden said she continues to believe the goal is to move people toward home ownership, rather than setting a price that could bar nonprofit participation.

“If we had all the housing we needed and we weren’t trying to move homeless people into transitional housing and move people into home ownership and we weren’t trying to deal with people who need housing with services, I would be in a different place,” she said. “I think this is an easy way to give a bit of added subsidy to the nonprofits that are really doing the hard work.”

A southeast Rochester home that was claimed by Olmsted County as a tax-forfeited property has been rehabilitated for a new family by Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. Contributed / Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

Commissioner Mark Thein agreed that home ownership is an important goal, but also acknowledged the lost taxes have a broader impact.

“No one has come and said we are charging too much for a house,” he said of the prices that have ranged from $2,500 to $20,000, based on the work that needs to be done to replace or repair the homes. “We are addressing a problem that isn’t there.”

Woodford and Heydon agreed the prices have been workable, but also pointed out that the cost of construction, fees and assessments can cause the need to seek added funding before a project is complete.

And, they said, investment does more than provide shelter for one family.

“It grows the community,” Heydon said. “It creates stability in the community. It creates stability in neighborhoods. When a family becomes a permanent part of a neighborhood, it makes a difference.”

