We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

ABC to recognize, celebrate National Disability Awareness month with banquet

ABC's annual Recognition Banquet honors the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.

Ability Building Community Logo
By Staff reports
September 23, 2022 12:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – National Disability Awareness month is in October, and Ability Building Community is holding a banquet to celebrate and recognize it.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, ABC’s annual Recognition Banquet will be held again to honor the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.

Also Read
John Robinson and Andy Smith
Local
DFL Smith, GOP Robinson for House 25A offer different solutions for state challenges
Both spoke about their priorities on state surplus, ensuring election integrity, other priorities
September 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Vaccine
NewsMD
Olmsted County Public Health offers more COVID vaccine clinics
Two new opportunities for bivalent vaccine boosters are available as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center also continue to provide boosters.
September 23, 2022 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

This year’s event – themed “Celebrating You in 2022” – will be at the Rochester International Event Center.

Registration is online only and has to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. There will be a seating arrangement. Registration can be found on the eventbright link .

Contact Crystal Heim at crystalh@abcinc.org with any questions.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Glynner's Pub changes owners; Activity at Elk Run
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 23, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
060220.N.RPB.Drone.SoldiersField.0076.jpg
Local
Soldiers Field Park's $10 million pool proposal part of discussion on golf course, Silver Lake pool
Rochester City Council members and residents cite concern about proposal to take space from Soldiers Field Golf Course to meet community calls for larger aquatics facility.
September 23, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
FranklinGraham.jpg
Local
Graham to hold revival in Rochester, but some churches are troubled about his anti-LGBTQ comments
Graham said he is not singling out LGBTQ members, but some area churches plan to hold a counter-event to highlight the inclusive nature of the gospel.
September 23, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Semi driver injured in rollover near Marion
The Milwaukee man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
September 23, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe