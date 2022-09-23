ABC to recognize, celebrate National Disability Awareness month with banquet

ROCHESTER – National Disability Awareness month is in October, and Ability Building Community is holding a banquet to celebrate and recognize it.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, ABC’s annual Recognition Banquet will be held again to honor the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.

This year’s event – themed “Celebrating You in 2022” – will be at the Rochester International Event Center.

Registration is online only and has to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. There will be a seating arrangement. Registration can be found on the eventbright link .

Contact Crystal Heim at crystalh@abcinc.org with any questions.