99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

AbilityFest returns to Rochester June 16

The event will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Ability Building Community's Rochester location.

Ability Building Community Logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:24 AM

ROCHESTER — AbilityFest returns to the Ability Building Community Friday, June 16, 2023.

The event, which will be at 1911 14th Street from 4:30-7:30 p.m., celebrates the hard work of individuals and staff, while showing the community what ABC is all about. But AbilityFest isn’t just for ABC employees — all attendees are encouraged to bring their children and friends to the night of dancing and games.

Other activities will include: sidewalk chalk, yard games, hula hooping, bubbles, music and the chance to soak the ABC staff members for just 50 cents.

Flapdoodles Ice Cream, Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza and Taco Lab food trucks will be on site during the event.

Find more news important to you

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cooke Park sign
Local
Dead body found in Cooke Park by staff, police say
June 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 4-10, 2023
June 07, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves new start times, scheduled to take effect in 2024-25
June 07, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Ainslie.jpg
Community
The Rochester banker who became a noted bug man
June 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Sebastian Fuhrer
Lifestyle
It's hip to be square
June 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Anika.jpg
Prep
Athletes to watch at the girls track and field state meets
June 07, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Prep
Athletes to watch at the boys track and field state meets
June 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff