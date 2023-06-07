AbilityFest returns to Rochester June 16

ROCHESTER — AbilityFest returns to the Ability Building Community Friday, June 16, 2023.

The event, which will be at 1911 14th Street from 4:30-7:30 p.m., celebrates the hard work of individuals and staff, while showing the community what ABC is all about. But AbilityFest isn’t just for ABC employees — all attendees are encouraged to bring their children and friends to the night of dancing and games.

Other activities will include: sidewalk chalk, yard games, hula hooping, bubbles, music and the chance to soak the ABC staff members for just 50 cents.

Flapdoodles Ice Cream, Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza and Taco Lab food trucks will be on site during the event.