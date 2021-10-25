About $10K in cash and items stolen from Rochester home
Jewelry, cash and electronics taken from home between noon and 5 p.m. Friday.
A couple came home Friday to discover their home had been burgled.
The residents of a home in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue Northwest came home about 5 p.m. Friday to discover that several items of electronics, jewelry and some cash were taken from the home, said Rochester Police Department Capt. Casey Moilanen.
When officers arrived, they found the screen on the patio door had been cut and the glass of the door broken. The last person had left the home at noon, and the residents returned about 5 p.m., Moilanen said. No one was at home during the time of the burglary.
Rochester police are investigating the crime.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.