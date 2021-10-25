SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

About $10K in cash and items stolen from Rochester home

Jewelry, cash and electronics taken from home between noon and 5 p.m. Friday.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
October 24, 2021 11:05 PM
Share

A couple came home Friday to discover their home had been burgled.

The residents of a home in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue Northwest came home about 5 p.m. Friday to discover that several items of electronics, jewelry and some cash were taken from the home, said Rochester Police Department Capt. Casey Moilanen.

When officers arrived, they found the screen on the patio door had been cut and the glass of the door broken. The last person had left the home at noon, and the residents returned about 5 p.m., Moilanen said. No one was at home during the time of the burglary.

Rochester police are investigating the crime.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts