News | Local

Academic Notebook

Local students receive college scholarships.

By Post Bulletin staff
November 01, 2021 11:00 PM
Scholarship recipients

  • The Affinity Plus Foundation has awarded scholarships in the amount of $3,000 each to Ella Hanson, of Rochester, and Ross Herber, of Winona, for the 2021-2022 academic year.
  • John Marshall High School graduate Kaylin Akin, of Rochester, has received the Distinguished Dragon Scholarship for academic achievement of $14,000 over four years from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Akin is attending MSUM majoring in art education.
