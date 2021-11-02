Academic Notebook
Local students receive college scholarships.
Scholarship recipients
- The Affinity Plus Foundation has awarded scholarships in the amount of $3,000 each to Ella Hanson, of Rochester, and Ross Herber, of Winona, for the 2021-2022 academic year.
- John Marshall High School graduate Kaylin Akin, of Rochester, has received the Distinguished Dragon Scholarship for academic achievement of $14,000 over four years from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Akin is attending MSUM majoring in art education.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.