Academic Notebook: Essay competition winners and students of the month

Essay Competition Winners

Ashley Homme, a student at Schaefer Academy, won the state-level VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program, winning a $2,000 scholarship. Homme will represent Minnesota in the national competition and compete for a $30,000 scholarship. Homme entered through Rochester VFW Post 1215.

Emma Maleszewski, a fifth grade student from Rochester, was recently chosen as a winner for the League of Minnesota Cities’ ninth annual Mayor for a Day Essay Contest. Elliana Johnson, a fourth grade student from Rochester, was chosen as an honorable mention. The LMC’s annual competition is to raise awareness of daily city services and inspire future city leaders. The 2021 competition winners were chosen from nearly 300 entries and winners received $100.

Students of the month

January – Lourdes

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine Gilman contributed / Lourdes High School

Catherine Gilman was selected as the Kiwanis Club’s Student of the Month for January. Gilman, a student at Lourdes High School, was nominated by the Lourdes Religion department for her scholarly excellence and dedication. “She is reverent, respectful, reliable and brings a renewed spiritual energy to the Lourdes community,” according to the press release from Lourdes. Gilman participates in volleyball, concert choir, Center Street Singers, We Help Others (WHO) Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club and National Honor Society and is a Lourdes Student Ambassador. She was chosen to participate in the Hiawatha League Honors Choir and earned the Minnesota State High School Volleyball Coach Association Academic All-State Award. She plans to attend Iowa State University to study architecture in the fall.

February – Mayo

Madeline Behfar contributed / Mayo High School

Madeline Behfar was selected as the Kiwanis Club’s Student of the Month for February. Behfar, a student at Mayo High School, was selected by the Mayo High School Science Department for her dedication to science and drive to comprehend and apply scientific knowledge in a multitude of ways. She applies herself to all of her studies and works hard to build a welcoming environment for all students at Mayo. Her kindness and positive attitude are exemplary. She is a captain on the rowing team and participates in the Southtown Singers and Mayo Honor Society. Through her fundraising efforts in the 2021-2022 GOFA event, she earned the title of “Doctor Mayo.” Her future plans include medical school.