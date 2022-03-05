SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Academic Notebook: Essay competition winners and students of the month

Academic Notebook.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 05, 2022 05:49 AM
Share

Essay Competition Winners

Ashley Homme, a student at Schaefer Academy, won the state-level VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program, winning a $2,000 scholarship. Homme will represent Minnesota in the national competition and compete for a $30,000 scholarship. Homme entered through Rochester VFW Post 1215.

Emma Maleszewski, a fifth grade student from Rochester, was recently chosen as a winner for the League of Minnesota Cities’ ninth annual Mayor for a Day Essay Contest. Elliana Johnson, a fourth grade student from Rochester, was chosen as an honorable mention. The LMC’s annual competition is to raise awareness of daily city services and inspire future city leaders. The 2021 competition winners were chosen from nearly 300 entries and winners received $100.

Students of the month

January – Lourdes

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilman_C_Photo.png
Catherine Gilman
contributed / Lourdes High School

Catherine Gilman was selected as the Kiwanis Club’s Student of the Month for January. Gilman, a student at Lourdes High School, was nominated by the Lourdes Religion department for her scholarly excellence and dedication. “She is reverent, respectful, reliable and brings a renewed spiritual energy to the Lourdes community,” according to the press release from Lourdes. Gilman participates in volleyball, concert choir, Center Street Singers, We Help Others (WHO) Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club and National Honor Society and is a Lourdes Student Ambassador. She was chosen to participate in the Hiawatha League Honors Choir and earned the Minnesota State High School Volleyball Coach Association Academic All-State Award. She plans to attend Iowa State University to study architecture in the fall.

February – Mayo

Madeline Behfar.jpeg
Madeline Behfar
contributed / Mayo High School

Madeline Behfar was selected as the Kiwanis Club’s Student of the Month for February. Behfar, a student at Mayo High School, was selected by the Mayo High School Science Department for her dedication to science and drive to comprehend and apply scientific knowledge in a multitude of ways. She applies herself to all of her studies and works hard to build a welcoming environment for all students at Mayo. Her kindness and positive attitude are exemplary. She is a captain on the rowing team and participates in the Southtown Singers and Mayo Honor Society. Through her fundraising efforts in the 2021-2022 GOFA event, she earned the title of “Doctor Mayo.” Her future plans include medical school.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 President's and Dean's lists and graduates
Fall 2021 President’s list
March 05, 2022 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Midwest waste hauler buys Stewartville facility for $1.75 million
LRS, a national waste hauler based in Morton Grove, Illinois, paid $1.75 million for a Stewartville facility at 943 Second Ave. NW on March 1. That is where Sunshine Sanitation is located.
March 05, 2022 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's and Chancellor's lists and graduates
Fall 2021 Dean's and Chancellor's lists and graduates
March 05, 2022 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
DSC04204 (2).JPG
Local
Rookery issue makes township board seat a crowded race
Long an unopposed position, three people are vying for seat 2 on the Rochester Township Board in Tuesday's election.
March 05, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed