Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Kiwanis Student of the Month for January

Mayo High School Student of the Month for January

Esmira Hodzic contributed / Mayo High School

Esmira Hodzic was selected Kiwanis Student of the Month for January at Mayo High School. She was nominated by the Mayo High School music department for her “positive presence and leadership in band,” according to the press release. As a tuba section leader, she consistently looks to help others, welcomes new members effortlessly, and is a positive influence on the entire band program. She is also a member of the yearbook staff as a photographer. She had received an academic letter in band and also received numerous awards for band performance including the Conductor’s Choice Award for MMEA All State Band and the MSHSL Solo and Ensemble Superior Rating Awards for Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble. She plans to attend college in the future in an undecided major.