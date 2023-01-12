99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Kiwanis Student of the Month for January

Academic Notebook.png
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 11:43 AM
Mayo High School Student of the Month for January

Photo (1).jpg
Esmira Hodzic
contributed / Mayo High School

Esmira Hodzic was selected Kiwanis Student of the Month for January at Mayo High School. She was nominated by the Mayo High School music department for her “positive presence and leadership in band,” according to the press release. As a tuba section leader, she consistently looks to help others, welcomes new members effortlessly, and is a positive influence on the entire band program. She is also a member of the yearbook staff as a photographer. She had received an academic letter in band and also received numerous awards for band performance including the Conductor’s Choice Award for MMEA All State Band and the MSHSL Solo and Ensemble Superior Rating Awards for Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble. She plans to attend college in the future in an undecided major.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
