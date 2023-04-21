Academic Notebook: John Marshall Student of the Month for March

Hawa Sheriff was chosen as the Kiwanis Sunrisers Student of the Month for March for John Marshall High School.

She was nominated by Claudia Dreyer and Michael Anderson of John Marshall's art department for her strong artistry and hard work. According to her nomination, she is an overall awesome student with a fun personality. Her growth in her years at John Marshall is evident.

She participates in K-pop club, Business Professionals of America, JM Theatre and is President of the Anime Club. She was awarded 2nd place at Regionals and 4th place at State for Business Professionals of America.

After graduation, she plans to attend a private art college for a bachelor’s degree in animation.