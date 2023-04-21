99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Academic Notebook: John Marshall Student of the Month for March

Kiwanis Sunrisers Student of the Month for March for John Marshall High School.

Academic Notebook.png
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Hawa Sheriff was chosen as the Kiwanis Sunrisers Student of the Month for March for John Marshall High School.

She was nominated by Claudia Dreyer and Michael Anderson of John Marshall's art department for her strong artistry and hard work. According to her nomination, she is an overall awesome student with a fun personality. Her growth in her years at John Marshall is evident.

She participates in K-pop club, Business Professionals of America, JM Theatre and is President of the Anime Club. She was awarded 2nd place at Regionals and 4th place at State for Business Professionals of America.

After graduation, she plans to attend a private art college for a bachelor’s degree in animation.

IMG_1635 (1).jpg
Hawa Sheriff.
Contributed / John Marshall High School

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department Squad
Local
Man arrested for recording woman in Rochester business restroom
April 21, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
16-year-old found with loaded gun, 300 grams of marijuana arrested following traffic stop
April 21, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Censured Rochester council member waiting on investigation before considering next steps
April 21, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Chris Kuball - 1
Business
Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 News at end of May
April 20, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
andy smith
Local
Rep. Andy Smith files for bankruptcy protection after closure of Gray Duck Theater
April 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
Prep
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
The Veterans & Emergency Services Exhibit
Local
Inspired by the sacrifices of others, a Rochester group serves the community with honorary exhibits
April 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell