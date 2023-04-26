99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 26

News Local

Academic Notebook: Lourdes Kiwanis Student of the Month for April

Academic Notebook.png
By Staff reports
Today at 3:31 PM

Kiwanis Student of the Month for April for Lourdes High School

Grace Roecker was selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for April for Lourdes High School. She was nominated by the Lourdes Fine Arts Department for her commitment to art creation. According to her nomination, “Grace has a deep sense of creativity and a very keen sense of artistic perception …” She is dedicated in bringing her projects to completion and patient in making them artistically complete. She has contributed to many disciplines in the arts including music, theater, drawing and painting. She also remains committed to her academic studies. She is a member of Concert Choir, Center Street Singers, Bella Voce Young Women’s Choir, and Lourdes Highlighters jazz ensemble as a bass guitarist. After graduation, she plans to major in environmental studies at Bemidji State University to become an environmental lawyer or consultant. She also hopes to continue with choral singing and jazz.

Roecker__G_Photo.jpeg
Grace Roecker
Contributed / Lourdes High School

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
