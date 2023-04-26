Academic Notebook: Lourdes Kiwanis Student of the Month for April

Kiwanis Student of the Month for April for Lourdes High School

Grace Roecker was selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for April for Lourdes High School. She was nominated by the Lourdes Fine Arts Department for her commitment to art creation. According to her nomination, “Grace has a deep sense of creativity and a very keen sense of artistic perception …” She is dedicated in bringing her projects to completion and patient in making them artistically complete. She has contributed to many disciplines in the arts including music, theater, drawing and painting. She also remains committed to her academic studies. She is a member of Concert Choir, Center Street Singers, Bella Voce Young Women’s Choir, and Lourdes Highlighters jazz ensemble as a bass guitarist. After graduation, she plans to major in environmental studies at Bemidji State University to become an environmental lawyer or consultant. She also hopes to continue with choral singing and jazz.