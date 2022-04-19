Academic Notebook: Academic contest winners

Teams from Chatfield, Caledonia and Spring Grove earned top three slots in the 2022 Senior High Knowledge Bowl Regionals for Tier A on Feb. 10, 2022. Caledonia 1, earned 1st, and Spring Grove 1, earned 2nd place, represented their schools in the State event April 7-8, in Brainerd. Chatfield 1 placed 3rd and did not advance further. The Senior High Knowledge Bowl is for students in grades 9-12 and is an interdisciplinary academic contest. A total of 44 teams participated in Tier A sub-regionals this year.

Austin High School students have been named finalists in the 2021-2022 Eberhart Poetry Contest. Mary Eich, junior, Lesley Orozco, senior, and Derek Wynn, senior, will read their poems during a "Night of Poetry" on Tuesday, March 29 at the Historic Hormel Home. Winners will be announced after all the poems have been shared.