Academic Notebook: Students of the month

Shahyan Meghani contributed / Mayo High School

Shahyan Meghani was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for Mayo High School for March. He was nominated by the Mayo High School Music Department for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the band program. He has committed to mentoring the nineth grade percussion for the year and aids other students in organizing and completing assignments. He runs sectionals everyday and has helped the students readjust after distance learning. He participates in Mayo Drumline and hopes to participate in collegiate drumline at a four-year college.

Sam Schneider contributed / Lourdes High School

Sam Schneider was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for Lourdes High School for February. He was nominated by the Lourdes Language Department for his exemplary character that includes respectfulness and hard work. He is empathetic, genuine and dedicated in his coursework. He has a positive impact on everything he works on. He serves as the president for both National Honor Society and Student Council and is a Lourdes Student Ambassador and participates in Varsity Baseball. He received the All Conference Baseball HVL 2021 and the EAGLE Character Award from the Lourdes Varsity Baseball team. He plans to major in business/economics this fall at Gustavus Adolphus College and play collegiate baseball.