Academic Notebook: Rochester students place in state competitions

Students place in MATHCOUNTS competitions

Kellogg Middle School students were recently recognized for their achievements in the MATHCOUNTS chapter and state competitions.

Kellogg Middle School students and coachs who placed in MATHCOUNTS chapter and state competitions. From left, Golden Peng, Eric Ding, Artina Kazemi, Mandy Yu, Jack Failor, Elizabeth Zhu, William Yan and Arden Peng. contributed / Tessa Pleschourt

Eric Ding earned 1st place in the individual chapter competition and 2nd place in the individual state competition and will represent Minnesota in the Nationals competition to be held in May in Washington, D.C. Arden Peng won 2nd place in the individual chapter competition. Elizabeth Zhu received 3rd place in the individual chapter competition. Mandy Yu earned 4th place in the individual chapter competition. William Yan received 5th place in the individual chapter competition. The Kellogg team consisting of students, Eric Ding, Artina Kazemi, Arden Peng, and William Yan, and student coach Golden Peng and coach Jack Failor, earned 3rd place at the state competition. Lead coach Jack Failor has been chosen to continue his role of coach for the Minnesota team for the national competition.

Students place in BPA Leadership Conference

High school students from Rochester Public Schools recently participated in the State Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference.

Century students that placed are: Brandon McCrady (placed 2nd in Health Leadership Special Topic), Hans Xu (placed 1st in Advanced Accounting and 1st in Fundamental Accounting), Danielle Wang (placed 1st in Fundamental Desktop Publishing and 1st in User Experience Design Using Adobe), Dean Wang (placed 1st in User Experience Design Using Adobe) and Zhongyu Zhang (placed 1st in Fundamental Accounting).

John Marshall students that placed are: Radhika Damle (placed 2nd in Ethics and Professionalism and 3rd for Presentation Management Team), Odile Djom Kenmogne (placed 2nd for Website Design Team), Harshdeep Kaur (placed 3rd for Presentation Management Team), Mimi Nguyen (placed 2nd for Website Design Team), Ayooluwa Odeyinka (placed 3rd for Presentation Management Team), and Gurasis Singh (placed 3rd for Presentation Management Team).

Mayo students that placed are: Olivia Atkinson (placed 6th for Small Business Management Team), Spencer Busch (placed 4th for Small Business Management), Jack Hobday (placed 4th in Small Business Management), Hannah LaMaster (placed 5th in Banking and Finance and 6th in Small Business Management Team), Annika Norby (placed 6th in Small Business Management Team), and Alex Shah (placed 4th in Small Business Management).

RPS students who placed in the State Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference. contributed / Rochester Public Schools

The students that will advance to represent their schools at the National Leader Conference are: Radhika Damle, Odile Djom Kenmogne, Hannah LaMaster, Brandon McCrady, Mimi Nguyen, Hans Xu, Danielle Wang, Dean Wang, and Zhongyu Zhang.