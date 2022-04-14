SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Academic Notebook: Scholarship competition winner and award finalist

Academic Notebook.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 14, 2022 12:18 PM
Share

Scholarship competition winner

Ashley Homme, a junior at Schaeffer Academy, won 4th place in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy national competition. She earned a $7,000 scholarship for her win. She entered through the Rochester Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215.

Elementary school principal national award finalist

Ariana Wright, principal of Kasson-Mantorville Elementary, is one of three finalists in Minnesota for the Minnesota 2022 National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal Award. According to the press release from Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association (MESPA), the National Distinguished Principals program was created to “recognize elementary and middle-level principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for the students, families and staff in their learning communities.”

Related Topics: EDUCATION
What to read next
CurrentMap.jpg
Local
Olmsted County releases six options for new commissioner districts
Redistricting maps are available for public comment through hearing set for Tuesday.
April 14, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
The Berkman
Local
Big Berkman sale doesn't end TIF agreement
Benefits of development assistance agreement transfer to new property owner as taxes are paid on site with increasing value.
April 14, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Marty Kelly
Local
Area briefs: Open House in June at Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
GOP gubernatorial candidates debate in Cannon Falls; Goodhue County Historical Society presentation focuses on Indian boarding schools.
April 14, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 14, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link