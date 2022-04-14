Academic Notebook: Scholarship competition winner and award finalist

Scholarship competition winner

Ashley Homme, a junior at Schaeffer Academy, won 4th place in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy national competition. She earned a $7,000 scholarship for her win. She entered through the Rochester Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215.

Elementary school principal national award finalist

Ariana Wright, principal of Kasson-Mantorville Elementary, is one of three finalists in Minnesota for the Minnesota 2022 National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal Award. According to the press release from Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association (MESPA), the National Distinguished Principals program was created to “recognize elementary and middle-level principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for the students, families and staff in their learning communities.”