Academic Notebook: Kiwanis Student of the month for March for Lourdes

Conor Kane has been chosen the Kiwanis Club Student of the Month for March from Lourdes High School. He was nominated by the Lourdes Science Department for his dedication to Honors Anatomy and Physiology. He is a cardiovascular pathophysiology research intern at Mayo Clinic through a mentorship program and will present his findings at three international scientific meetings. He is currently authoring scientific papers. He placed third at the European Society of Cardiology Imaging Scientific Sessions in Berlin in December, earning the Clinical Science Young Investigator Award. He is the captain of the varsity soccer team and is a part of the varsity golf team and Lourdes Student Council. He achieved Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America, is a certified U.S. Soccer Federation Referee and volunteers at Assisi Heights. He serves on the Olmsted County Youth Commission, participated in Minnesota American Legion Boys State and keeps bees and harvests maple syrup for his business. He plans to attend medical school at University College Dublin.

Conor Kane Contributed / Lourdes High School