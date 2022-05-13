Academic Notebook: Scholarship recipients and Mayo's May Student of the Month

Scholarship recipients

High school seniors Gavin DeWitz, of Claremont, Samantha Feine, of Spring Valley, Garett Johnson, of Byron, Katelyn Ketchum, of Altura, Kaylee Steele, of Utica, Sadie Sullivan, of West Concord, and Ryan VanPelt, of Austin, recently received educational scholarships of $1,500 each from The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America. Scholarship recipients of Compeer Financial are based on academic achievement, written essays and participation in agricultural and community organizations.

Student of the Month

Elizabeth Wiederholt contributed / Mayo High School

Elizabeth Wiederholt has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for May for Mayo High School. She was nominated by the Mayo High School Social Studies Department because of her devotion to learning and bringing about change in her community. She is compassionate to others and is positive in her attitude – making Mayo a better place. She participates in cross country, track and field, and Nordic skiing. She also participates in student school board, Model United Nations, speech team, Bella Voce choir, Concordia Language Spanish immersion summer camp and Citizens’ Climate Lobby Rochester Chapter. She has earned Model UN awards including: Best Delegate for U.S. Congress Committee, Dhahran Model UN; Outstanding Delegate for the Human Rights Council, YMCA Model UN; and Honorable Mentions for the Economic and Social Council, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Model UN; and the Organization of American States, University of Chicago Model UN. She earned letters for mock trial, debate and speech, cross country, and track. She earned the National Spanish Exam Silver and Gold Awards and the Council on International Educational Exchange Global Navigator Scholarship. She plans to participate in the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program and spend a year in Germany before attending American University to study global international relations.