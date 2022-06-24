SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Academic Notebook: Scholarship recipients and Class of 2022 online graduates

By Staff reports
June 24, 2022 08:32 AM
Class of 2022 Graduates

Minnesota Connections Academy students Lewis Larson, of Eyota, and Siri Koplin and Ayriauna Richardson, of Rochester, graduated with the Class of 2022 during a ceremony held June 11. Minnesota Connections Academy is a K-12 online public school for students in Minnesota.

Scholarship recipients

Kaylin Akin, a 2022 graduate of John Marshall, of Rochester, has received scholarships for Minnesota State University-Moorhead. She received the Freshman Art Talent Scholarship of $500 for pursuit of a Fine Arts degree; the Helen McNair Warren Scholarship of $1,200 for pursuit of teaching; and the Distinguished Dragon Scholarship of $14,000 for a minimum high school GPA of 3.9 or a minimum composite ACT score of 30.

MiEnergy Cooperative awarded scholarships in the total amount of $70,000 to graduating high school seniors in the MiEnergy Cooperative service area. Recipients of the scholarships in our area by high school include: Lillian Doyle, Sasha McLees, Grace Myhre, Amber Stemper, Brianna Stemper, Sadie Treptow, of Caledonia; Lauren Cole and Zayda Priebe, of Chatfield; Alessia Velasquez Nitti of Cotter; Karalee Christensen, Calley Colsch, Ethan Hargrove, Therese Jore, Caden Ness, and Maci Woodard, of Houston; Isaac Hauser, of Kingsland; Lydia Rosendahl, of La Crescent-Hokah; Ella Cambern, Adam Ruen, Brielle Ruen, and Carson Ruen, of Lanesboro; Anna Welsh and Kylie Welsh, of LeRoy-Ostrander; Anna Hennessy, Katelyn Ketchum, Emma Mueller, Anissa Neu, Elise Sommer, Melanie Wardwell, Matthew Schell, of Lewiston-Altura; Emily Carolan, of Mabel-Canton; Malachi Bunke, Emarie Jacobson, Brianne Papenfuss, and Olivia Thompson, of Rushford-Peterson; Ashlyn Hammel and Marah Mathison, of Spring Grove; Carter Mathison, of St. Charles; Samantha Feine, Dyllon Lohmann, Nicole Schultz, of Stewartville; and Andrew Wooden, of Winona.

