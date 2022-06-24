Academic Notebook: Scholarship recipients and Class of 2022 online graduates

Class of 2022 Graduates

Minnesota Connections Academy students Lewis Larson, of Eyota, and Siri Koplin and Ayriauna Richardson, of Rochester, graduated with the Class of 2022 during a ceremony held June 11. Minnesota Connections Academy is a K-12 online public school for students in Minnesota.

Scholarship recipients

Kaylin Akin, a 2022 graduate of John Marshall, of Rochester, has received scholarships for Minnesota State University-Moorhead. She received the Freshman Art Talent Scholarship of $500 for pursuit of a Fine Arts degree; the Helen McNair Warren Scholarship of $1,200 for pursuit of teaching; and the Distinguished Dragon Scholarship of $14,000 for a minimum high school GPA of 3.9 or a minimum composite ACT score of 30.

MiEnergy Cooperative awarded scholarships in the total amount of $70,000 to graduating high school seniors in the MiEnergy Cooperative service area. Recipients of the scholarships in our area by high school include: Lillian Doyle, Sasha McLees, Grace Myhre, Amber Stemper, Brianna Stemper, Sadie Treptow, of Caledonia; Lauren Cole and Zayda Priebe, of Chatfield; Alessia Velasquez Nitti of Cotter; Karalee Christensen, Calley Colsch, Ethan Hargrove, Therese Jore, Caden Ness, and Maci Woodard, of Houston; Isaac Hauser, of Kingsland; Lydia Rosendahl, of La Crescent-Hokah; Ella Cambern, Adam Ruen, Brielle Ruen, and Carson Ruen, of Lanesboro; Anna Welsh and Kylie Welsh, of LeRoy-Ostrander; Anna Hennessy, Katelyn Ketchum, Emma Mueller, Anissa Neu, Elise Sommer, Melanie Wardwell, Matthew Schell, of Lewiston-Altura; Emily Carolan, of Mabel-Canton; Malachi Bunke, Emarie Jacobson, Brianne Papenfuss, and Olivia Thompson, of Rushford-Peterson; Ashlyn Hammel and Marah Mathison, of Spring Grove; Carter Mathison, of St. Charles; Samantha Feine, Dyllon Lohmann, Nicole Schultz, of Stewartville; and Andrew Wooden, of Winona.