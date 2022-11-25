Academic Notebook: John Marshall High School Kiwanis Students of the Month for September and October

John Marshall High School September

Angel Ames contributed / John Marshall High School

Angel Ames was nominated for Kiwanis Student of the Month for September for John Marshall High School by the social studies department. She was nominated for her leadership qualities and work ethic. She leads on group projects and is able to keep the group on task and focused without force. She participates in class – moving the discussion to deeper depths with great questions. She loves hair, fashion, choose-your-own-story books and watching movies outside of class. According to her nomination, she plans to attend a Mayo Clinic program to become a paramedic firefighter.

John Marshall High School October

Alexandra Vander Pol contributed / John Marshall High School

Alexandra Vander Pol was nominated for Kiwanis Student of the Month for October for John Marshall High School by Ann Frigaard of the world language department. She was nominated as a Spanish four student because of her incredible work ethic and love of language. She exceeds expectations and her passion and excitement is transferred to her classmates everyday.