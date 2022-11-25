SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Academic Notebook: John Marshall High School Kiwanis Students of the Month for September and October

Academic Notebook.png
By Staff reports
November 25, 2022 09:04 AM
John Marshall High School September

September 22' - Angel Anna Mae Ames.png
Angel Ames
contributed / John Marshall High School

Angel Ames was nominated for Kiwanis Student of the Month for September for John Marshall High School by the social studies department. She was nominated for her leadership qualities and work ethic. She leads on group projects and is able to keep the group on task and focused without force. She participates in class – moving the discussion to deeper depths with great questions. She loves hair, fashion, choose-your-own-story books and watching movies outside of class. According to her nomination, she plans to attend a Mayo Clinic program to become a paramedic firefighter.

John Marshall High School October

Kiwanis SOM - October 22.jpg
Alexandra Vander Pol
contributed / John Marshall High School

Alexandra Vander Pol was nominated for Kiwanis Student of the Month for October for John Marshall High School by Ann Frigaard of the world language department. She was nominated as a Spanish four student because of her incredible work ethic and love of language. She exceeds expectations and her passion and excitement is transferred to her classmates everyday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
