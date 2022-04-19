Academic Notebook: Art Educators of Minnesota Youth Art Month Virtual Student Exhibition

Artwork from students of Kellogg Middle School, Franklin Elementary and Lanesboro Elementary will be exhibited during the Art Educators of Minnesota Youth Art Month Virtual Student Exhibition this month.

Kellogg Middle School students Keira Tollefson placed first and Abigail Durst placed second in the Student Art for middle level. Lanesboro Elementary students Sophia Hanner placed second and Logan Roloff placed third in Flag Design for elementary level. Franklin Elementary/Montessori at Franklin students Olivia Hue (3rd grade), Reia Nhean-Chang (4th grade), Mia Vega, Sasha Weerasinghe, Rylee Johnson, and Nola Naim (5th grade) will also have their artwork displayed in the exhibit. The artwork is available for viewing beginning Monday, March 14 at www.aem-mn.org .