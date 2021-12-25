SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Academic Notebook: December Students of the Month

December Kiwanis Students of the Month for Mayo and Lourdes High Schools

Academic Notebook.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 25, 2021 12:28 AM
Mayo High School Student of the Month

Ashleigh Cannon.jpg
Ashleigh Cannon
contributed/Mayo High School


Ashleigh Cannon, daughter of Bryan Cannon and Carie Robinson-Cannon, was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for Mayo High School for December. She was nominated by the high school’s world language department for excellence in language learning as she has completed Spanish 5 and has begun French 1. She also has taken interest in studying other cultures as well as their languages. She spent a semester in Spain. Cannon participates on the Mayo Swim Team, Ski Club, Track and Field team, orchestra, Mayo Honor Society, SOS club, UNICEF Club and Crafts for Charity Club. She has earned Silver and Gold Awards in Girl Scouts and has participated in community service through her church. She plans to study languages and psychology after graduation.

Lourdes High School Student of the Month

Morris_J_Photo.jpg
Jonah Morris
contributed/Lourdes High School

Jonah Morris, son of Trina and Jonathan Morris, was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for Lourdes High School for December. He was nominated by the Social Studies Department for his work ethic and dedication to his studies. He works hard to understand the complex concepts in economics and philosophical thought every day. He is the captain of the varsity soccer team, Lourdes Student Ambassador and has participated in Future Leaders in Medicine Club, a Mayo Clinic summer internship and volunteer service in his church community and the Rochester community. He plans to major in biology or neurobiology and pursue a career in medicine.

