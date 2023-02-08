Academic Notebook: John Marshall High School Student of the Month for December
Kiwanis Student of the Month for December from John Marshall High School.
Adam Aoudia was selected as Kiwanis Student of the Month for December for John Marshall High School.
He was nominated by Eric Decker of JM's English department for his engagement and insightful participation in his senior English class. He is articulate and brings everyone in the class to a deeper level of understanding when he shares his thoughts.
He is kind and encouraging to those around him. He is active in Model UN and has a commitment to his community. He enjoys hiking, reading and history.
He is undecided on a college but plans to study computer science with the goal of improving lives through bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.
