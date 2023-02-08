99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Academic Notebook: John Marshall High School Student of the Month for December

Kiwanis Student of the Month for December from John Marshall High School.

Academic Notebook.png
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 05:06 PM
Adam Aoudia - December.jpg
Adam Aoudia
contributed / John Marshall High School

Adam Aoudia was selected as Kiwanis Student of the Month for December for John Marshall High School.

He was nominated by Eric Decker of JM's English department for his engagement and insightful participation in his senior English class. He is articulate and brings everyone in the class to a deeper level of understanding when he shares his thoughts.

He is kind and encouraging to those around him. He is active in Model UN and has a commitment to his community. He enjoys hiking, reading and history.

He is undecided on a college but plans to study computer science with the goal of improving lives through bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

IMG_4038.PNG
Adam Aoudia, center, with his parents, Adlane and Stacy Aoudia, and John Marshall English teacher, Eric Decker, right.<br/>
contributed / John Marshall High School

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
