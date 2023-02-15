Academic Notebook: John Marshall January Student of the Month

Evan Erickson-Kahl has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for January from John Marshall High School. He was nominated by Stephanie Oxley from the special services/work experience department for his consistent effort and his tenacity through adversity. As a senior, he has grown in his confidence. He is empathetic towards others and always very welcoming, making sure others feel included. He works hard and strives for success. He is considering a future career in architecture, construction or industrial technology.

Evan Erickson-Kahl contributed / John Marshall High School