Academic Notebook: John Marshall Student of the Month for February

Anna Sun was selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for February from John Marshall High School. She was nominated by Eric Rogelstad of John Marshall’s math department.

Anna was nominated for her dedication and exceptional hard work. She has been diligent with her studies in AP statistics while jumping over calculus AB to take calculus BC and a computer science independent study. She tackles any obstacle she is presented with and “is an ideal student,” according to her nomination.

She serves as the Student Council vice president and Honor Society vice president and is a member of Girls Who Code programs. She earned MVP for the tennis team and Big 9 second-place finish in tennis doubles. She earned first place in Experimental Design at Science Olympiad Regionals, NSDA Degree of Distinction and AP Scholar with Distinction. She plans to major in computer science in the fall.