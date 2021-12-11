Academic Notebook: Lourdes High School Student of the Month

Student of the Month

Eric Waldbillig, son of Jeff and Polly Waldbillig, was chosen as the November Student of the Month by the Kiwanis Club of Rochester. Eric was nominated by the Lourdes Math Department for his excellence in honors and advanced math classes. He has participated in Math League, Concert, Marching, and Jazz Band, Winter Drumline and the One Act Play. He has been a Math League Division Medalist, HVL Honor Band participant and was selected All Conference for One Act Play. His post high school plans include studying actuarial science at the University of St. Thomas.