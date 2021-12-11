SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Academic Notebook: Lourdes High School Student of the Month

Lourdes High School Student of the Month

Eric picture.JPG
Eric Waldbillig. Contributed / Lourdes High School
By Post Bulletin staff
December 10, 2021 11:00 PM
Student of the Month

Eric Waldbillig, son of Jeff and Polly Waldbillig, was chosen as the November Student of the Month by the Kiwanis Club of Rochester. Eric was nominated by the Lourdes Math Department for his excellence in honors and advanced math classes. He has participated in Math League, Concert, Marching, and Jazz Band, Winter Drumline and the One Act Play. He has been a Math League Division Medalist, HVL Honor Band participant and was selected All Conference for One Act Play. His post high school plans include studying actuarial science at the University of St. Thomas.

